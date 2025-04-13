Why did Makima want to kill Denji in Chainsaw Man? Explored

The Chainsaw Man series presents Makima as an enigmatic Control Devil who functions as the main antagonist throughout much of the story. Their interactions reveal layers of manipulation and violent tactics, alongside concealed motives.

Makima initially wanted to kill Denji because she viewed him as a threat to her own plans and goals, but her true motivations ran much deeper than simple elimination of an obstacle. She masked a desperate need for possession over the Chainsaw Devil behind her cold exterior, while admiring and loving him in her twisted way.

The intricate relationship between these characters stands out as one of modern manga's most captivating villain-protagonist pairings because it merges hostility with perverted love.

Makima’s obsession with Chainsaw Man: Control, devotion, and the illusion of an ideal world

The role of Control Devil guides both Makima's perspective and her behavior. She represents humanity's dread of control because she can manipulate others by using contracts to gain dominance. During the series, Makima systematically destroys Denji's individuality and autonomy while cutting him off from his supportive network of friends.

She destroys Denji's support network to achieve her ultimate goal of breaking him from his contract and heart-bond with Pochita the Chainsaw Devil. Makima's character stands out because she holds sincere admiration for the Chainsaw Devil. Makima stands out as Chainsaw Man's biggest fan since she does not share the common fear other Devils have for his reality-erasing power.

She worships his power to devour Devils and eliminate their existence because she believes this ability can forge an ideal world without pain. Her admiration evolves into an obsession, which shifts her objectives from simple domination to a warped type of affection.

Makima’s tragic obsession in Chainsaw Man: Control, cruelty, and the cost of devotion

Makima's character gains depth from the discovery that her longing for Chainsaw Man's affection took precedence over her utopian ambitions. Her behavior demonstrated brutality and manipulation, yet did not stem exclusively from megalomaniacal ambitions to conquer the world.

Their actions expressed deep isolation and longing for bonds which emerged through the distorted perception of Devilish emotional understanding. Her actions remain indefensible, but this explanation sheds light on the tragic nature of her character.

To break Denji's contract with Pochita, Makima employs methods that display unimaginable cruelty. The series delivers one of its most shocking moments when Makima murders Power, who is Denji's closest friend.

Through her ruthless act of violence she follows her distorted reasoning because she seeks to strip Denji of his humanity and his connection to Pochita by destroying all he values. She could fully gain control over the Chainsaw Devil she desperately wants only after completing her plan.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Makima's intricate personality showcases the elements that make Chainsaw Man an absorbing story. Tatsuki Fujimoto designs his villains to act upon understandable goals, even while their actions remain horrific. Makima embodies how powerful individuals can be pushed to extreme behavior through obsessive love and distorted affections.

Her desire to kill Denji ultimately stems not from hatred but from a perverted form of admiration and desire— she wishes to destroy the human Denji to access the Chainsaw Devil she truly wants, unable to accept or understand that the two have become inseparable.

