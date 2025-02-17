Chainsaw Man fans' latest critiques of Denji ignore a key truth

Readers have been enthralled by Chainsaw Man's chaotic action, dark humor, and emotionally complex characters ever since its debut. The protagonist, Denji, has drawn both praise and criticism.

Some fans argue that his delay in recognizing Makima's manipulation reflects a lack of agency or intelligence. Others assert that his ongoing emotional attachment to Makima and his current relationship with Yoru make him seem weak or passive.

However, these criticisms overlook Denji's more complex personality. He has faced tragedy, loss, and a desperate quest for meaning and love. To truly understand Denji, we must consider the experiences that shaped him and the emotional challenges he faces.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Denji’s emotional dependency and Makima’s influence in Chainsaw Man

Denji grew up impoverished, neglected, and unloved, with only Pochita as his friend. When Makima enters his life, she offers him structure, attention, and a false sense of love—something he has never experienced. Critics say it took Denji too long to see through her deception; however, this perspective overlooks the psychological complexity of his situation.

Survivors or victims of abuse often struggle to accept the reality of who their abuser is, especially when they associate them with comfort. Denji wasn’t merely naïve; he was emotionally dependent, making it difficult for him to recognize that Makima was engaging in emotional manipulation.

Denji confesses he still loves her, even after Makima brutally kills Power, revealing how deeply she conditioned him. While some view this as a weakness, it underscores the complexity of his emotional dependence. Love isn’t always rational, and for Denji, it was tied to his need for approval.

He doesn’t retaliate with righteous fury but rather acknowledges his love for Makima while accepting that she must be stopped. His method of defeating her—devouring her—symbolizes desperation, pain, and twisted affection rather than a triumphant victory. This act reflects the tragic depth of their relationship, shaped by manipulation, trauma, and conflicted emotions.

Denji’s current struggles and why he’s not “weak”

In Chainsaw Man Part 2, Denji's recent actions are criticized in a similar manner. Some supporters claim that he is not retaliating against Yoru, suggesting that his strength has diminished. This viewpoint, however, disregards the heavy emotional load Denji carries.

He is at his lowest point after everything that has happened to him, including the death of Power, Makima's betrayal, and the existential uncertainty surrounding his new identity as Chainsaw Man. It is a pivotal moment when he sobs in front of Asa (who is Yoru's possession). He sobs because he is tired, not because he is weak.

Denji is once again trapped in a never-ending cycle of violence and manipulation after being repeatedly used and dehumanized. The weight of his trauma is the reason he is reluctant to fight back, not a lack of strength. Denji is a deeply flawed and human character, in contrast to the traditional shonen protagonist who overcomes every obstacle with sheer willpower.

His hardships enhance his relatability and reinforce Chainsaw Man's emotional authenticity. Furthermore, Denji’s ongoing interactions with Yoru do not imply he is incapable of resisting her influence. Much like with Makima, Denji doesn’t immediately see through manipulation, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually. His arc is one of gradual realization, and his moments of hesitation make his eventual growth feel deserved.

Conclusion

Denji’s journey is far more complex than his critics suggest. His delayed awareness of Makima was a genuine depiction of emotional manipulation rather than a sign of intellectual weakness. Instead of demonstrating a lack of agency, his love for her, despite her horrors, illustrates how deeply traumatized he is.

Similarly, his struggles in Part 2 reveal the immense emotional toll he has endured rather than weakening him. Denji's complex nature is frequently overlooked by fans who downplay his deeds. This series is a deeply psychological narrative about love, domination, and the scars of survival that go beyond spectacle and violence.

