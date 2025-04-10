Chainsaw Man's crow imagery teases Death Devil as responsible for Asa's death and more

Chainsaw Man has once again surprised readers with its latest chapter. The developments so far have been certainly intriguing, especially the section involving the Death Devil eating Fami and Fakesaw Man. After all, they were a dish prepared by the Falling Devil's culinary expertise. Though the interesting bit was when a large murder of crows ate the two Devils in front of Death.

Now knowing mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, this is definitely imagery and furthermore, it seemingly reveals more by filling in previous plot holes. The use of crows is plausible given their repeated appearances in Part II and at critical moments in the story, thereby suggesting that the Death Devil is the orchestrator behind their moments, including Asa Mitaka's death.

Disclaimer: This article is a sepculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Death Devil's involvement in crucial events teased through crows imagery

The Death Devil's use of crows in Chainsaw Man chapter 199 seems to hold a lot more signficance than what it comes off as. Every now and then, sections of Part II would have a panel or two depicting crows or them simply being part of the background. At first glance, it may look ordinary, but the events of the latest chapter bring about more meaning to crows imagery.

For starters, the first time that the crows were made prominent was at the end of Part I. This was a likely hint at the Death Devil being involved or at least keep tabs of this conflict, considering Makima was a Horseman and her engagement with Denji/Pochita. Next, at the beginning of Part II, there were crows flying overhead when Asa spoke to her class president.

Here it came to light that she had contracted with the Justice Devil (actually the Fire Devil). Given recent revelations, this entity was one of the Devils under Death's control. In fact, it was the Justice (Fire) Devil that had sowed the seeds of Asa and the president's conflict, giving the latter power to transform into something grotesque and powerful. That's where Asa died and ended up being tied to Yoru after.

Death and Falling Devils (Image via Viz Media)

Moving on, even Yuko had contracted with the Justice (Fire) Devil, and when she was observing Asa and company from atop the school building, there were crows overhead. There were actually two instances of crows being present with Yuko - first, she was watching her classmates, and second, when she was revived by Death.

Another panel featuring crows was majorly seen when Yoru first tried to turn Denji into a weapon. This was all but a hint that the Death Devil had somehow been pulling the strings from the beginning, aiming to get Yoru to turn Denji into a weapon. Thus, the trio (Asa, Denji, Yoru) were part of Death's schemes from the very get-go.

Finally, the Denji, Asa and company returned to the former's apartment, they found it on fire. Once again, crow imagery was used as Denji stepped on a dying crow on his way to his apartment. It was revealed that Barem Bridge had a hand in doing this and the one person who has been a constant in the situation was Lady Death herself, who Barem was working with from the beginning.

Final Thoughts

The Death Devil regurgitating Fami and Fakesaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

In conclusion, Chainsaw Man chapter 199 presents symbolism and hidden connections, with the recurring crow imagery now taking center stage. What was once considered background detail has now revealed itself to be deliberate foreshadowing, pointing toward the Death Devil’s quiet influence on key events throughout Part II.

From Asa’s encounter with the Fire Devil-contracted class president to Yuko’s transformation and even Denji’s entanglement with Yoru, crows have subtly marked moments of manipulation and control. Such callbacks string narrative threads together and tease a broader, long-running scheme led by the Death Devil.

Fujimoto’s storytelling continues to be driven by ambiguity and layered symbolism, prompting readers to account for every single panel. While speculative, the above-explored idea sheds light on the mechanisms behind the plot and elevates Death to be as terrifying as portrayed.

