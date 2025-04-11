Chainsaw Man may have multiple Fakesaw Men (& it makes perfect sense)

Chainsaw Man shows the return of the Fakesaw Man, who has been ignored for a long time in the story, and there are a lot of recent theories regarding who he is. One of them is related to the possibility that there could be various Fakesaw Men, which explains some inconsistencies about his actions and words throughout the story.

Ad

When he is first introduced in the Chainsaw Man manga, Fakesaw Man has a more serious demeanor and his physical shape seems to hint that he is tall and muscular—something that the most recent version doesn't have. Therefore, there is a chance that there could be numerous Fakesaw Men and serve as a thematic way to depict Denji's inner conflict.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Explaining why there could be many Fakesaw Men in Chainsaw Man

One of the first appearances of the Fakesaw Man (Image via Shueisha).

An element that needs to be taken into account when it comes to the topic of the Fakesaw Man is the fact that his personality and looks seem to change during his appearances. When he first arrives, he looks more serious and stoic with a tall and muscular build, while the latest one behaves like a superhero with a more human-like appearance, which doesn't seem consistent.

Ad

Furthermore, the first Fakesaw Man, during the events of the Falling Devil arc, calls Denji "Chainsaw Man", which suggests that he knows he is not the real one. However, the one who challenged the true Famine Devil in the most recent chapters of the manga identifies himself as the real thing, which adds to the inconsistencies of the story.

There is a chance that the first one could be Hirofumi Yoshida since he wants to keep the protagonist at bay and the second one could be Miri Sugo because the latter looks up to Denji and also serves as a foil since they are both manipulated by Makima. It would make sense within the story that there are multiple Fakesaw Men since it fits with what has been presented so far.

Ad

The role of the Death Devil

Death Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

An interesting element in Chainsaw Man chapter 199 is that the real Death Devil, who most people earlier thought was Fami, takes control of the actual Famine Devil and the Fakesaw Man who has been recently introduced. However, this pretender confirms that he is collaborating with the Justice Devil, who is in reality the Fire one, who is working with Death, so it is very clear that she is involved in creating it.

Ad

Moreover, Death may have created these impersonators to serve a bigger purpose or there is someone else involved in this situation, although that doesn't seem likely. But considering the power they have and how they managed to stay alive for a decent amount of time, it means that they are perhaps a greater threat than what readers might initially think.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of potential theories regarding the role and truth behind Fakesaw Man in the manga and the idea of being many of them seems quite likely in the grand scheme of things. Therefore, this would explain different things that have been depicted in the story and don't seem to be consistent as of yet.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More