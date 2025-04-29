Chainsaw Man chapter 201: Falling and Famine team up as Yoru betrays Denji

Following the start of Denji’s fight with Fakesaw Man in the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 201 was expected to see the pair continue trading blows. Officially released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the installment instead saw Famine Devil Fami and the Falling Devil enter the fray elsewhere.

This likewise made Chainsaw Man chapter 201 fairly jarring considering how apparent fans felt the setup for a continued focus on Denji’s fight with Fakesaw Man was. The latter’s final words to the former further teased this in the minds of readers, suggesting to many that Denji’s fight would be used to prove he is his own person.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 sees Yoru oppose herself to Denji as the Falling Devil’s attack begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 begins with someone throwing rocks at a crowd of civilians, hitting one of them in the head. It’s then revealed that Famine Devil Fami is the one throwing rocks, asking the citizen if he’s afraid of her while tears run down her face. A bystander calls her crazy before asking if they should “call the vigilante corps,” but the man says it isn’t necessary. Fami then throws a rock at the second bystander, asking him if it hurts and if he’s terrified now.

She exclaims that her mission is to terrorize and save humans as she throws another rock, which hits a young boy in the head. He begins bleeding profusely as his mother holds him in her arms, with several other bystanders now scowling at Fami. The Famine Devil is seemingly worried or slightly scared by this, prompting Falling Devil to appear behind her. As Falling pokes her cheeks and calls her a "silly goose," she explains that Fami is creating anger, not terror.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 sees the bystanders ask someone to call the vigilante corps as Falling promises to show Fami what terror truly looks like. Focus then shifts to Denji’s confrontation with Fakesaw Man, where he’s asking the impostor what he means by a mistake. Denji then sees something flying at them from down the street, revealed to be humans affected by Falling Devil’s powers.

Denji's fight against Fakesaw Man doesn't continue in Chainsaw Man chapter 201 despite fans' expectations (Image via Shueisha)

War Devil Yoru likewise recognizes what’s happening immediately as the mother of the child from before approaches Denji. He grabs her hand to rescue her, then grabs a street sign with his other hand in order to prevent them both from flying away. Fakesaw Man then approaches the two and asks Denji if he saved her because she’s a woman. Denji then asks Yoru for help, prompting her shocked face to slowly contrort into a sinister smile.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 then sees her use a Bang attack on the woman Denji is trying to save, severing her arm and causing her to fly away. She screams “nyo way” as she flies away, which causes Yoru to begin laughing uncontrollably to the point of tears coming from her eyes. Denji then confronts Yoru, saying that she looks cute but was a Devil all along. The issue ends with Yoru saying she’s the only woman Denji needs as Fakesaw Man silently watches them.

Final thoughts

While a relatively uneventful issue, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto clearly uses chapter 201 to signal where the series is headed in the immediate future. It appears that a confrontation between Denji and Yoru is imminent, with the latter seemingly choosing to end her relationship with the former here. Likewise, Fakesaw Man’s role seems to be monitoring the pair and likely encouraging them to fight while Fami and Falling terrorize the rest of Tokyo.

