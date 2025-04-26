What are the true Famine Devil Fami's powers in Chainsaw Man? Explained

With the recent revelations in the Chainsaw Man manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the character of the real Fami as the Famine Devil has been confirmed during her confrontation with the "Fakesaw Man". Being one of the Four Horsemen, Fami is one of the strongest devils in the series, besides the Death Devil, Control Devil, and War Devil.

While initially thought to be the Death Devil, fans have been confused about her true powers in the Chainsaw Man series. Fami, the Famine Devil's true powers are Life Absorption—sucking out the life of other living organism to sustain her own.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga. This article contains canon typical mentions of violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Fami's true powers in the Chainsaw Man series, explained

Fami reveals her power to the Fakesaw Man in Chapter 198 (Image via Shueisha)

As depicted in chapter 198 of the manga, titled It's Fami!, Fami's true powers are absorbing the life out of other living organisms to sustain her own life. The organisms have to come into physical contact with her to use her powers. It is shown in chapter 197, titled 3 seconds, when she absorbes the life of one of the Festival Committee's students while confronting the Fakesaw Man.

Fami's extension of power is further discovered when she absorbes the life of a few ants to rejoin her severed body. However, the full extent of her powers is yet to be revealed in the series. Apart from the aforementioned ability, Fami also displays extreme durability in chapter 198, as she is able to talk even though her body is severed into pieces and her head is decapitated.

Fami's relation with the Death Devil, explored

The Death Devil's reveal in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 198 of the Chainsaw Man manga, while Fami says that she is the Famine Devil, Fakesaw Man seems surprised as he intially thought she was the Death Devil. While Fami tries to expose the real identity of the Death Devil, the Falling Devil appears and disorients them both. Meanwhile, the real Death Devil reveals herself, who is the elder sister of Fami, the Famine Devil.

She also shares that she is using Fami's name up to this point to hide her real identity. When asked to die by Fami, Die-Anna (a nickname given to the Death Devil by the fandom), responds that she has already discarded her internal organs and is unable to die even if she wants to.

With the help of the Falling Devil, Die-Anna then proceeds to consume both Fami and Fakesaw Man in chapter 199, titled Enjoy Your Food. Later on, she regurgitates both of them back and gains control over them, showcasing the Death Devil's powers—to enslave those who have died at her hands.

Die-Anna also exclaims about "turning the starved into pawns", mentioning the correlation of powers between the Famine Devil and the Death Devil. Victims, who've left with the fear of starvation, would likely prefer death, helping the Death Devil gain powers as a Primal Fear.

Final thoughts

The Death Devil turning the Famine Devil and Fake Chainsaw Man into her pawns (Image via Shueisha)

By the conclusion of chapter 199, the Death Devil has shown to take control of the Famine Devil and Fake Chainsaw Man, using her abilities. While this leads to a change in the course of the storyline, it also provides an opportunity for the exploration of the Famine Devil's powers even more, under the influence of Die-Anna.

As the manga continues with the release of the latest chapter 200, titled Toxic Couple, on April 15, 2025, Fake Chainsaw is depicted to intercept Denji and Yoru, and a fight between Denji and Fakesaw Man ensues, as fans await the release of the next episode.

