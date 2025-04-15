Chainsaw Man chapter 201: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 is set to release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following Fakesaw Man’s confrontation of Denji and War Devil Yoru, it’s expected that Famine Devil Fami will also appear, giving each an individual fight.

However, verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 201 and beyond are unlikely to be made available thanks to the series' digital publication nature. Typically speaking, spoiler processes primarily operate on acquiring early paper copies of the corresponding chapter. Thankfully, there is at least confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 201, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 will likely see Famine Devil Fami appear to fight War Devil Yoru (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Some overseas fans will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 201

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 may even reveal the Death Devil to be watching Denji and Asa's coming fights (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to Fujimoto's series and more in their entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 began with a focus on Asa Mitaka, shooting Bangs at the sunset due to her dislike of sunburn. Denji then gave her some processed food, which she pointed out the toxic additives of before saying she could eat it since she was “a toxic woman now.” She then said Denji was right about doing fun things to not think of bad things. She added that she used to always think about the bad things in her life no matter where she was.

She added that she was upset at everyone else for having normal lives while she “was going through hell.” However, she added that she realized this was the others not trying to think about the bad things themselves. As she finished her food, War Devil Yoru took over their shared body, asking Denji to do some post-meal exercise. This involved riding around on a bike together while killing Fire Devil contractees who had become Chainsaw Man zombies.

However, they were then confronted by Fakesaw Man, who shockingly managed to deflect Yoru’s Bang attack. Fakesaw then asked Denji if Chainsaw Man, the “solitary warrior from hell,” should be riding bikes and flirting with a girl. Denji angrily said that wasn’t his backstory before pulling his starter and beginning to fight, taking off one of Fakesaw’s arms. However, the issue ominously ended with Fakesaw calmly asking Denji if he was aware of the mistake he made.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 201 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 201 should begin with a continued focus on Denji and Fakesaw Man’s confrontation, with Yoru staying on the sidelines initially. Fakesaw should explain Denji’s alleged mistake to him, which will likely be as simple as opposing the Death Devil. It’s also possible that Fakesaw’s identity is revealed here, which could also be Denji’s mistake.

As they speak, Famine Devil Fami is likely to appear and challenge Yoru to a fight of their own. Fami should formally introduce herself here, shocking Yoru and prompting her to take a second to confirm this information. The issue should end with Asa and Yoru both realizing the Death Devil tricked them, scanning the nearby rooftops to see her watching from above in the final panel.

