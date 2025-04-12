Chainsaw Man chapter 199 teases a Nayuta return (& fans will absolutely hate it)

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 releases a wave of tension that long-time readers won't miss. The panels feel heavy. The pacing is slowed just enough to make every frame feel intentional. Something is being built up—something significant. And it's not about Denji alone this time.

Ad

One specific scene has caused intense debate online. It seems to be hinting at a possible return of Nayuta. What makes this moment so polarizing, though, is not necessarily the return itself but how it might occur. Subtle symbolism, a shift in mood, and a repeated visual motif all suggest something the fans are not prepared for. If these hints turn out to be accurate, fans will absolutely hate it.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It includes spoilers from the Chainsaw Man chapter 199.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how Chainsaw Man chapter 199 teases a Nayuta return that fans will absolutely hate

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 slows things down after the violent plot twist last chapter, but it subtly seeds the ground for something readers may fear—Nayuta's possible return. Even though she does not show up, the consequences of Death Devil's new objective and her similarities with Control Devil build a troubling shadow that lingers over the chapter.

Her return would not be a triumph. Rather, it would probably be a betrayal of her story's purpose and all Fujimoto constructed around her in Part 2's early chapters.

Ad

Nayuta's absence since the start of Part 2 has been felt. As the reincarnation of the Control Devil, her position was supposed to be pivotal. But now, Fujimoto has done something surprising.

Nayuta as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter makes an effort to consider how Death's power over the dead is not the same as the total authority Nayuta wields over the living. This is no throwaway detail. In a manga where exposition is seldom present without a reason, the contrast sounds like a warning shot.

Ad

The way Death’s powers work—eating the dead to call forth puppets with their memories—is eerily similar to how Nayuta originally thought about her salvation: controlling for the sake of not hurting anyone. Death's scheme, set up on the final pages, drives humanity into fear to decrease her power when the Nostradamus prophecy kicks in. But if she fails, she will awaken and lose control over what she does. That looming situation opens a disturbing potentiality: a conflict between Death and Nayuta.

Ad

Fujimoto’s narrative setup is brilliant but cruel. Nayuta’s potential return now feels like it will either be as a last-resort weapon—manipulated by others—or as a casualty in Death’s larger plan. Either path undermines her development in Part 1 and reframes her role from protector to pawn. Fans who saw Nayuta as Denji’s last link to humanity will likely resent seeing her reduced to a strategic tool in an apocalyptic war between primal devils.

Ad

Asa and Fami (Image via Shueisha)

Even worse, Death's new objective, to redirect human fear, may conflict with Nayuta's status as the Control Devil. If humans are increasingly afraid of fear itself, of mass control, or of primal devils such as Death, Nayuta would become irrelevant, or even worse, lose her purpose.

Ad

This undermining of her identity could be a crushing narrative twist, demonstrating the speed at which even formidable devils fall behind the times in response to changing fear.

The frustration of the fans stems from how Fujimoto has kept Nayuta in the background, only to bring her back in a situation that very likely means death. Having been denied emotional growth or screentime for many chapters, a comeback under such dark, manipulative circumstances will be betrayal—not only to the character, but to those who had her as a symbol of hope for Denji.

Ad

Death Devil as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 doesn't need to show Nayuta directly for readers to feel her presence in the story. The groundwork is already in the process of being established. By stressing Death's power being incomplete control and comparing that to Control Devil's dynamics, Fujimoto is subtly establishing a motivation for Control to come back. Not as Denji’s sister or a symbol of his fragile humanity, but as a devil dragged back into a world she barely understands anymore. It’s a cruel twist of fate wrapped in narrative elegance.

Ad

How Death Devil’s powers work, explained

Death Devil releasing Famine and Fake Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Death Devil’s powers are deeply disturbing and unique. She can consume the dead, both in body and mind. When eaten, their bodies disappear, but something else replaces them, as revealed in Chainsaw Man chapter 199. They come back as dolls. The puppets appear to be alive, but they are no longer themselves. They have their memories, voices, and faces intact, but they obey Death's orders.

Ad

This power isn't control but possession. Death doesn't bring people back to life. She transforms them. The transformation is brutal as she uses utensils and takes pleasure from it. The act of consumption is symbolic, turning fear into loyalty.

Fake Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Her power is so frightening that it can't be undone. The victims remain in some pain, even after their return. That agony persists. They cry out, they strike, but they follow orders. Death does not have to ask twice.

Ad

This power enables her to create an army of puppets from anyone she kills. And if her plan succeeds, even more powerful devils will be at her mercy. In contrast to Control Devil's power, which controls the living, Death governs those she has killed.

The more fear builds around death itself, the stronger her hold becomes. Death Devil doesn’t just end life—she rewrites its purpose. Her power is not just a weapon, it is a curse with no escape.

Ad

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 leaves a bitter taste covered in brilliance. Nayuta's absence speaks louder than her presence ever could. Her potential return—under Death Devil's shadow—does not guarantee resolution. It implies sacrifice. Denji, once bonded with her, might be compelled to witness her become just another pawn.

Death, Control, and fear are circling tighter. If Fujimoto takes this route, the fans who looked for development will receive nothing but tears. Nayuta, once a symbol of hope, may return only to break hearts.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More