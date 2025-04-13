One Chainsaw Man character is most likely to be the Fire Devil (& it's not Seigi Akoku)

With Chainsaw Man's Death Devil reveal and Fakesaw Man appearance, interest hasn't subsided by any means in the Fire Devil. Despite being 199 chapters in, the Devil's true form remains shrouded in mystery. One thing that has been established about it is that the contracts granted by the Fire Devil allow contractors to transform into what they desire most.

Needless to mention, much speculation has arisen on what or who the Fire Devil really is. While there are a few individuals who fit the discussion, a major part of the opinion labels Seigi Akoku as the Fire Devil. But a deeper examination may prove this wrong, instead focusing one character who has, again, been very cryptic so far—Fumiko Mifune.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Not Seigi Akoku, but another character is the likeliest Fire Devil candidate

Hints at the Fire Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Before diving into the Fumiko Mifune discussion, it would be worth ruling out other plausible Chainsaw Man characters. Beginning from least likely, Yuko looks to be a safe guess for being the Fire Devil. However, her character as a whole and its tragic arc show otherwise. Next, Asa Mitaka's bullies, who can be ruled out too, as this character has extremely less screentime and the only link is a common school.

Third comes Hirofumi Yoshida, which is an interesting choice. A complex individual, lack of evidence, and high sense of duty to Public Safety, coupled with an opposition to the Death Devil, rules him out as well. Next, Haruka Iseumi is also an intriguing guess. While there are points pushing his case as Fire, a bird's eye view suggests that he is but a frightened child tied up in government conspiracy.

Moreover, Seigi Akoku is being touted the most as Chainsaw Man's Fire Devil. He does resemble Agni (Fujimoto's Fire Punch), whose name literally means "Fire". But then again, it cannot be as simple, given that Seigi's supporting role with very limited dialogue and appearances in Part II. Fujimoto likely placed Seigi as a red herring, one to misdirect readers from the real Fire Devil.

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

With the required characters ruled out, the most plausible guess in question arrives—Fumiko Mifune. Even after 199 chapters in Chainsaw Man, the truth about Fumiko is unknown. To begin with her case, it is quite uncanny how she sacrifices her organs to the Aging Devil. That should link to Fire's powers, which grants contrators their desired forms. So this could be applied to itself, to appear human.

Furthermore, as individuals have claimed to "feel the Justice Devil inside them", Fire may be able to invade contractors' consciousnesses. If so, it can hypothetically take over and alter its form. So Fumiko's double in the Aging Devil Arc might have been Fire taking over another contractor and transforming into Fumiko. This would again tie into Fumiko or Fire's body being its contractors.

In that case, it could likely compel those under its influence to make contracts for it, despite it being the one doing so. Moving on, Fumiko's erratic moods could be another indicator—she and Fire are two entities in one body, akin to Asa and Yoru. Lastly, a minor point but indication nonetheless, i.e., Fumiko's eyes. Chainsaw Man's trend of unique eyes meaning Devil, Hybird or contract pushes the previously stated point.

Final Thoughts

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, while the Chainsaw Man fandom has eagerly speculated the Fire Devil's identity to be Seigi Akoku, a deeper analysis suggests placing Fumiko Mifune as the likeliest candidate. Her odd behavior, emotional instability, and peculiar encounters with Devils—in specific, her run-in with the Aging Devil—rings alarm bells.

Such points seem to align with the known abilities of the Fire Devil, like enabling desire-fueled transformations and potentially overtaking contrators' consciousnesses. Fumiko’s arcane presence, rare but pointed appearances, and the unqiueness of her eyes may be subtly echoing the traits of powerful Devils in the series.

While official confirmation has been absent, Fumiko being the Fire Devil cannot be ruled out. Fujimoto's penchant for misdirection and layered storytelling pushes readers to stay on high alert as the plot continues to unravel.

