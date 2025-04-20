Chainsaw Man chapter 200 all but confirms that Denji and Asa won't have a happy ending

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 may have just hinted what creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has in store for Denji and Asa Mitaka/Yoru. With the situation the protagonist pair find themselves in, it is unlikely that will receive a happily ever after. It is no surprise that they have each experienced chaos, especially since they met each other. Whilst feelings develop, mayhem also followed in many forms.

Ad

Now, through Chainsaw Man chapter 200, the author has possibly hinted at an unfortunate fate awaiting them. He seems to have subtly labelled them a "toxic couple", which was once more on display through their antics in the latest chapter. Faced with Fakesaw Man and likely Fami soon, the pair's mettle is going to be tested. Whatever the outcome, the ultimate path doesn't look too bright.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

A happy ending may not be on the cards and Chainsaw Man chapter 200 testifies

Denji and Yoru in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 is the latest installment in the series and may have just hinted at a grim future for Denji and Asa. For starters, Fujimoto has cleverly presented Denji and Asa/Yoru as a "toxic couple". It does make sense, given how chaotic they have been in recent chapters. Their battle was destructive and even after that, Yoru continued blasting through the city and goes on still.

Ad

Now, Denji isn't allowed to be happy. This has been a trend from the beginning of the series when he was just a child. From bearing the burden of his father's debt to the Yakuza to being manipulated by Makima and now in Part 2, becoming the target of the Horsemen, he just cannot seem to catch a break. Just as happiness places one foot into his life, it is yanked back almost immediately.

Ad

At the other end, the awkward and unsociable Asa was thrust into the world of Devils following an unfortunate series of events. Even prior, she didn't have a very fulfilling childhood, which is what led to her shutting herself in. Once again, she is being relegated to the backseat to watch as chaos unfolds arounf her, powerless to do much. Again, even Yoru's true colors are gradually being revealed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tying this all in, Fujimoto establishes the protagonist pair as a toxic couple in Chainsaw Man chapter 200. Given their respective pasts and the present scenario, they likely aren't in for a happily ever after. At the moment, it is Asa's character who seems to be experiencing development. Her realization of not needing to pay heed to the terrible things in life is a major step forward.

This means that she may adopt a more Denji-esque approach henceforth. But that won't be without compromise - she could take on Denji's pespective and try to enjoy life's little joys, but she may also become more like Yoru, i.e., impulsive. As the latest chapter shows, Asa could push Denji away, the one who has actually brought her happines and some semblance of stability.

Ad

Furthermore, with the Death Devil arrived and operating, Yoru's plan for Denji/Pochita may the best best. Battling Death (when it comes to it) won't be simple and it will definitely take both of Denji/Pochita and Asa/Yoru. This fight will be key for them, as either one won't survive or will end up making the ultimate sacrifice. So, in Fujimoto's world, the pair don't have a peaceful ending when the dust settles.

Ad

In Conclusion

Denji and Asa (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 delivers a brutal dose of reality regarding the light at the end of the tunnel for Denji and Asa. Their slow-burn relationship has experienced awkwardness, subtle tension, and moments of genuine connection. However, the latest installment teases a dark reality - the pair aren't meant to find peace, not in Tatsuki Fujimoto's world.

Ad

Throughout Chainsaw Man, Denji has craved only a normal life with companionship, love and a sense of belonging. Elsewhere, Asa wrestles with guilt, isolation, and the chaos of the War Devil within her. But recent developments seemingly push a certain idea - no matter what, the forces around them (literal and metaphorical) are against them.

Apart from personal baggage, the narrative trajectory itself works to seal their fate. With Yoru's growing influence and the Death making her move, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 reads more a slow, inevitable drop into tragedy. Denji and Asa's intimate moments feel borrowed; fleeting, delicate, and doomed from the start. It isn't a matter of "if", but "when" as their story is a tragedy waiting to happen.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More