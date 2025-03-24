Death Devil's powers may be Chainsaw Man's most boundless (& it makes perfect sense)

Chainsaw Man fans are buzzing with excitement thanks to the Death Devil's surprise arrival. Slated to arrive about a month later, Lady Death swept the carpet from underneath everyone's feet when she appeared as a new transfer student at Fourth East High. Moreover, her odd behavior coupled with her timid and anxious demeanor further intrigued lovers of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series.

It didn't take long for Death to use her powers, or at least tease them. In true Fujimoto-esque fashion, she was interrupted just as readers were about to witness what the strongest Devil can do. This topic opens up massive discussion, given the Devil she is, and prompts one main thought - Death's powers might be Chainsaw Man's most boundless yet.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chainsaw Man: Lady Death's abilities could know no limits

As per Chainsaw Man lore, Devils essentially have a certain fear and grow stronger the more that concept or idea is feared. This is why there is no exact limit on the number and type of Devils in existence, i.e., they can range from major fears like those of guns and nuclear weapons to greater concepts like War, Famine, and Control to even smaller ones like Bat, Sea Cucumber and Snow.

Atop all of them stands the Death, touted as the ultimate and most powerful Devil. Embodying the literal fear of Death, this Devil forms the final entity of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, alongside War, Famine, and Control. With information of the latter three relatively sufficient, interest is piqued when speaking of Death and what she can do.

Given the nature of the fear she embodies, her abilities may be boundless. To elaborate, nearly all fears, be they rational or irrational, ultimately stem from the risk of death. People have a fear of heights because falling from high enough can kill them, while fre is terrifying because it burns. Even something as abstract as darkness strikes fear, considering the dangers that might lurk within.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

All in all, all these concepts stem from a person dying of them, basically making death the root of all fear. Now, if the Death Devil is able to access and tap into this root, it wouldn’t just be the most feared Devil. In that case, Death would gain access to nearly all the abilities of every other Devil, since they are powered by fear-based concepts that all trace back to death.

Citing the Gun Devil as an example, it represents the fear of guns and firearms, as their main purpose is to take lives. A similar case would be the Nuclear Weapons Devil, as these objects are meant for death and destruction. Again, the Darkness Devil thrives on Humanity’s primal fear of the dark and the unknown, which often links back to hidden threats that can lead to death.

So, if the Death Devil’s abilities function based on the foundational cause of fear rather than its specific manifestations, then logic would dictate that she would be able to wield any ability tied to anything that can cause death. In other words, her skillset would know no bounds, essentially making the Death Devil omnipotent among Devils.

Final thoughts

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

The introduction of the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man has understandably sparked massive interest and speculation. As the embodiment of the fear of Death itself, the new girl's potential abilities may be limitless.

Considering that almost all fears find their roots in the risk of dying, Death could theoretically tap into the origin of every other Devil’s power. In essence, her powers would tower over entities like the Gun Devil, the Nuclear Weapons Devil, and even the Darkness Devil.

If Lady Death's abilities aren't restricted to a single manifestation but rather the essence of fear itself, then she rightly holds the title of strongest Devil. Additionally, Fujimoto’s knack for subverting expectations keeps Death’s abilities a mystery.

However, one thing is for certain - the Death Devil's presence in Chainsaw Man can redefine the power hierarchy and edge its lore into even more boundless territory.

