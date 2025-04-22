Yoru and Asa's switch in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 teases this theory as true

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 may possess a detail that most fans of the series have seemingly overlooked. For one, the latest chapter was a break from the immense buzz surrounding the Death Devil and her terrifying powers. Instead, it shifted focus to the series' protagonist pair and a much-needed dialogue between the two of them.

That is exactly where this detail hides in plain sight. It relates to how easily and naturally Asa switches from herself to Yoru. Before this, it always seemed like a noticeable change, given their contrasting natures. But in this chapter, the change happened all too smoothly, uncannily even. Thus, it is possible that Chainsaw Man chapter 200 may have just hinted at the plausibility of a popular theory.

Chainsaw Man chapter 200 pushes popular theory through Asa and Yoru's intriguing switch

To begin with, it is worth making a mention of what the theory in question, i.e, the "Fight Club" theory, is. Relating to a popular Hollywood of the same name, the theory suggests that Asa and Yoru are one and the same individual, or quite deeply intertwined, where there is no clear boundary between the two. Rather than two separate entities, they are manifestations of the same person, Asa.

Such would be representative of a deep internal conflict and/or a personality disorder in Asa. This would stem from the deeply disturbing and traumatic experiences the girl has faced, leading to the birth and development of a completely different side of her, which is Yoru. Contrast to Asa, Yoru is more violent, destructive, and whimsical.

Now coming back to Chainsaw Man chapter 200, the installment began with Asa firing at the sunset as she disliked sunburn. She stated that she was starting to agree with Denji's way of looking at things. Before the present, she would find herself miserable and bitter that others were enjoying life while she suffered. But from Denji she learned to focus on the fun things and ignore what was awful.

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

At this point, she seems to deeply inhale before Yoru takes over and invites Denji for "some post-meal exercise". On the surface, it would seem like Yoru once more seized control of her host and set out to cause chaos. But examining it closely shows that the transition was all too effortless. Usually Yoru taking over somewhat resembled Asa getting possessed and losing her sense of self to the War Devil.

This occurence in Chainsaw Man chapter 200 seems to add to the plausibility of the Fight Club theory. Barring this, there has been evidence that Yoru could actually be Asa's alter ego. For instance, Asa being able to weaponize objects without transforming, Death calling Asa "little sister", the lack of clarity on Asa and Yoru's contract and so on.

All in all, the Fight Club theory posits that the original War Devil is Asa, who lost her memory following her battle with Pochita. However, her death in chapter 98 resulted in Yoru, a kind of coping mechanism, being born. It acts similar to a rendition of an already present ”darkness” that split into 2 personalities after Asa was defeated.

In Conclusion

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 200 subtly reiterates the credibility of the "Fight Club" theory, teasing a blurred line between Asa and Yoru. The straightforward transition between the two, dissimilar to past chapters where this was a little more jarring, suggest a deeper psychological connection. Rather than a separate entity, Yoru may be a fractured aspect of Asa’s psyche that was born of trauma and now plays the role of a coping mechanism.

Previous clues afford this idea more traction, like Asa herself being able to weaponize objects and their contract's ambiguity. Chainsaw Man chapter 200's reflective tone and Asa achieving emotional clarity simply add to the sense that Asa and her War Devil counterpart are one. By subtly underscoring unity over duality, the chapter expertly pushes readers to rethink Asa Mitaka. Thus, there is possibility for a potential recontextualization of major plot elements.

