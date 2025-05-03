Demon Slayer: The eyes of the Twelve demon moons confirm how heartless Muzan truly is

With the popularity of the Demon Slayer series at its peak while fans await the upcoming season, a look back into the series so far reveals an interesting fact. While looking at the Twelve Kizuki, an intriguing idea can be derived based on how the series resembles their ranking.

While everything might seem normal at first, based on the narrative of the series, upon closer inspection of the matter, the Twelve Kizuki's ranking system through their eyes might be a reflection of the cruel and heartless personality side of Muzan. With that in mind, this article explores this side of Muzan, staying true to the facts to the best of its capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory from the Demon Slayer series.

The eyes of the Twelve Kizuki might be a reflection of Muzan's cruelty in Demon Slayer

The Twelve Kizuki from the Demon Slayer series are demons made by Kibutsuji Muzan, also known as the demon king, who represents his most elite and capable soldiers. Being the first ever demon brought into existence, Muzan can create demons of his own by sharing his blood with humans and turning them.

By using his ability, Muzan created the Twelve Kizuki and further subdivided them into Upper Moon and Lower Moon demons based on the powers they possess in the series. While both divisions were different in terms of power, they all shared a similar trait of displaying their rankings through their eyes.

After making every member of the Twelve Kizuki, Muzan assigned them to their respective rankings while also marking their eyes with kanji lettering to resemble it. While many fans of the Demon Slayer series have considered the Eyes of the Twelve Kizuki to be simple Kanji letters to symbolize their ranking in Muzan's demon system, upon closer inspection, it is Daiji.

Doma, Kokushibo, and Akaza- the top three demons of the Twelve Kizuki from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Daiji is a unique and antique formal numerical system used on bank notes and legal documents in Japan, as well as family registries to officiate personnel. Daiji is designed to be deliberately written in a complicated way to prevent counterfeiting. The use of Daiji in Japanese history dates back to the Second World War when it was used on war bonds.

The use of Daiji implies that Muzan has not only created the Twelve Kizuki demons but rather minted them with Daiji and claimed their existence. While it is unlikely that anyone would forge the demons or produce a claim on them based on the series' narrative, this act by Muzan shows a side of his cruelty and heartlessness.

While he did create the Twelve Kizuki, his actions also show that he intended them to be deprived of free will or to act on their own. Muzan's action reflects his perspective of the demons as mere tools and instruments for his use, which he can dispose of whenever they have served their purpose. They are also at the mercy of his mood, as seen with the Lower Moon demons in the series.

Final thoughts

While the Demon Slayer series has several mysteries within its manga chapters and anime episodes, due to the vast nature of its narration and storyline, a few come up every once in a while. Among them, the theory presented here is also a mystery that has never been explained by the mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge.

With the series drawing near its anime climax with the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc set to release in 2025, a look back on several instances and deriving theories creates a fresh perspective and prepares the fans to witness the final fight between the Slayers and Muzan.

