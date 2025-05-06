Does Inosuke have a love interest in Demon Slayer? Explored

With the rise in popularity of the Demon Slayer series, several characters from the show have gained the admiration of fans. Each character exhibits unique personality traits, and fans are often curious about key figures in the series, including one, Inosuke Hashibira.
Exhibiting a brash and short-tempered personality, Inosuke is portrayed as someone who is always hungry for battle, food, and power. While this aspect effectively sums up his character, some fans have expressed interest in his love life, intrigued by his brash personality. By the end of the manga, Inosuke marries Aoi Kanzaki.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.
Inosuke and Aoi's relationship throughout the Demon Slayer series
In the Demon Slayer series, Aoi Kanzaki and Inosuke Hashibira are two of the most contrasting characters in terms of personality traits. While Inosuke is brash, eccentric, and short-tempered, Aoi is strict, serious, and conservative.
Although they do not match each other in personality, they both got married. Inosuke and Aoi first crossed paths in the Butterfly Mansion, where Aoi was stationed as a helper for Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira.
Lacking strong will at that time, Inosuke lost to Aoi at every task but was later able to adapt and beat her. Initially, Inosuke's behavior toward Aoi was much harsher compared to Tanjiro and Zenitsu.
When Aoi was being taken away against her will by Uzui to the Entertainment District, Inosuke, along with Tanjiro and Zenitsu, stepped in to take her place. After defeating the Upper Moon Six demons, Gyutaro and Daki, Inosuke made his way back to the Butterfly Mansion, but he was left with critical injuries and a body full of poison.
Aoi was visibly saddened and in tears because of Inosuke's condition, exclaiming that he was in a very critical state, and that his bleeding was not stopping from the hole in his chest made by Gyutaro. However, Inosuke was seen clinging to the ceiling moments later, relieving Aoi and the others.
The pair's ultimate fate in Demon Slayer's ending
In chapter 204 of the manga, titled A World Without Demons, after the final battle with Muzan concluded, Inosuke is seen in the Butterfly Mansion's kitchen, trying to steal food. Aoi quickly spots him and, to his surprise, offers him a plate of food she specially prepared for him. This leads to the beginning of their romantic relationship.
While the manga does not further focus on exploring their relationship, the final chapter of the series, which takes place years later, chapter 205, titled Life Shining Across the Years, features Aoba Hashibira, a botanist who discovered the Blue Spider Lily. This indicates that Inosuke and Aoi got married, and Aoba is their great-grandson.
Final thoughts
While the Demon Slayer series did not extensively explore Inosuke and Aoi's relationship, fans shipped them as a couple long before the revelation in the manga. Their contrasting characteristics made the couple more intriguing to fans.
With the anime series set to release at the beginning of the series' climax with the Infinity Castle arc, the post-final war exchange between Inosuke and Aoi, showing more about the couple's romantic beginnings, has yet to be featured in the anime.
