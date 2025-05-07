The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 5 explores a new case centered around doppelgangers, drawing Kanna and Akihiko into another mystery.

It also introduces Saeki Hideyo, a new transfer student whose identity becomes key to the case’s resolution. As the narrative continues to expand, episode 6 is expected to present yet another strange mystery for Kanna and the ever-reluctant Akihiko to unravel together.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Kanna and the others notice Hanayo's doppelganger (Image via 100studio)

As previously mentioned, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 is set to air on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will be able to access the English-subtitled episode on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, May 12 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, May 12 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, May 12 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 12 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, May 12 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 12 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, May 13 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 13 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 will be released on various television stations across Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on May 14, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 on various online sites in Japan. It will first air on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on May 13, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Then, it will become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from May 18, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink will stream the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia, offering audiences in these regions access to this Spring 2025 anime.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5

Kanna comforts Hanayo (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5, titled Doppleganger, opens with Kanna chatting at a café with friends, where Hanayo recounts a strange sighting of someone identical to her mother, down to her unique yukata.

Their conversation takes a turn when they spot a girl identical to Hanayo, wearing the same accessory made for her at birth. Spooked, Hanayo recalls the rumors of doppelgangers and their ominous associations. Later, Kanna meets Sekiguchi Tatsumi, a friend of Chuzenji’s, who compares doppelgangers to slime molds, organisms that appear in multiple places as one entity.

Expand Tweet

Afterward, Akihiko explains the mythology and theories around doppelgangers, including their ties to death omens. However, since others also saw Hanayo’s double, Akihiko reassures Kanna it's unlikely to be fatal, though he refuses to elaborate further.

Worried for Hanayo, now bedridden with a fever and worsening paranoia, Kanna visits her home after getting a suggestion from Sekiguchi. There, she meets Mizue, Hanayo’s sister, who reveals that their mother has been acting strangely.

Things escalate when Kanna and Hanayo both see Hanayo’s doppelganger with their mother and sister outside the window, leaving the family visibly shaken.

The doppelgangers (Image via 100studio)

Kanna, blaming herself, begs Akihiko for help. He suggests Hanayo to meet the doppelgangers. The mystery is resolved when they are revealed to be their family.

Hanayo’s so-called doppelganger turns out to be her twin sister, while Mizue is actually the daughter of Hanayo’s mother’s twin. Each pair of twins, Hanayo and her sister, as well as Mizue and hers, were split after birth, with one child from each family exchanged between Hanayo's mother and her twin due to financial hardships.

The new transfer student, Saeki Hideyo, is Hanayo’s twin, and thus, the confusion is resolved when they all visit Hanayo. The episode ends with the family reuniting and Hanayo finally finding peace, with the doppelganger myth grounded in a touching family story.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6? (speculative)

Kanna and Hanayo in episode 4 (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6 is anticipated to continue following Kanna and Akihiko as they delve into more new mysteries.

As Kanna persistently involves Akihiko in these cases despite his reluctance, the story is expected to maintain its unique pattern of unconventional case-solving through their unlikely partnership.

