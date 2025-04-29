The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 4 delves into a new case involving Kanna and Akihiko, who stumble upon a missing girl incident during a summer festival night.

Akihiko ultimately solves the case, and this episode also introduces his younger sister and wife for the first time. With the story expanding and new characters entering the mix, episode 5 is expected to present another mystery for Kanna and Akihiko to unravel and potentially offer deeper insight into their personal lives, especially with the recent reveal of Akihiko’s wife.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Kanna and her friends at the summer festival (Image via 100studio)

As mentioned above, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 is set to air on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. For most international fans, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, May 5 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, May 5 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, May 5 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 5 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, May 5 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 5 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, May 6 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 is going to be released on various television platforms across Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Teletext on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this debut series on various online platforms in Japan, first airing on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 will subsequently become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, May 11, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 anime, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4

Akihiko and Atsuko at the festival (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4, titled "The Midsummer God’s Plan," opens with Ayano Ukumori winning a singing competition. The focus soon shifts to Kanna and her friends attending a summer festival, where they run into Akihiko, who is accompanied by a young girl.

Mistaking her for his wife, their curiosity grows, until Ayano suddenly bumps into Kanna and flees, pursued by two men. Kanna realizes Ayano dropped her purse during the encounter and follows in the direction she ran, only to discover Ayano has vanished behind the shrine. Kenzo, Kanna’s classmate, is the last person to have seen her, and Ayano’s father believes she was spirited away by the gods.

Officer Kiba, Akihiko, and Reijiro arrive to investigate the strange disappearance. After some searching, Reijiro offers to drive Kanna home, but unexpectedly leaves alone in a hurry upon reaching his car. Later, Kanna meets the girl who was with Akihiko at the festival. She introduces herself as Atsuko, his younger sister, sent by Akihiko to look into the case.

Akihiko and Kanna(Image via 100studio)

Atsuko reveals that Ayano’s mother had also "disappeared" in a similar way, and Kenzo’s mother was the last to see her. Despite Akihiko initially refusing to take on the case due to its sensitive, personal nature, he eventually has a change of heart.

Akihiko gathers all those involved and reveals that Ayano’s disappearance was staged. Kenzo had helped her hide to make it seem like a supernatural incident. Reijiro then arrives with both Ayano and her mother. It’s revealed that Ayano’s mother had suffered abuse from her mother-in-law while her husband ignored it. Kenzo’s mother, a close friend, had previously helped her escape.

After Ayano’s heartfelt tribute to her mother in the singing competition, she and her mother wanted to reunite and recreated the plan to make it happen. Reijiro had encountered Ayano hiding near his car that night and helped her meet her mother. Following a sincere apology from Ayano’s father, the family reconciles.

The episode concludes with Kanna asking Atsuko what prompted Akihiko to change his mind. Atsuko admits it wasn’t her. A woman named Chizuko then approaches, whom Atsuko introduces as Akihiko’s wife, and the one who ultimately persuaded him to take on the case.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5? (speculative)

Reijiro and Akihik solving the mystery (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 5 is expected to continue following Kanna and Akihiko as they tackle new and mysterious cases.

With the recent introduction of Akihiko’s wife and sister, the next episode may also begin to shed light on his personal life, offering deeper insight into his background and relationships as the story unfolds.

