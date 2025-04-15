The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Dishani Dutta
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:30 GMT
The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 release date, time, and more (Image via 100studio)
According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 2 continues Kanna’s journey as a paranormal detective, with Kusakabe Akihiko subtly guiding her behind the scenes.

This episode also introduces Akihiko’s friend, Reijiro Enokizu, whose special ability and involvement in the mystery, alongside Akihiko’s insights, broadens Kanna’s understanding of the people and secrets surrounding her.

With their unconventional partnership now set in motion, the stage is set for episode 3 to follow Kanna as she takes on even more eerie cases, with Akihiko continuing to lend his support.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Kanna blames Akihiko for her troubles (Image via 100studio)
As mentioned before, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 is set to air on several Japanese TV platforms on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the episode accessible earlier on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeMonday, April 219:30 AM
Central Daylight TimeMonday, April 2111:30 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeMonday, April 2112:30 PM
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, April 214:30 PM
Central European Summer TimeMonday, April 216:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, April 2110:00 PM
Philippines Standard TimeTuesday, April 2212:30 AM
Australian Central Standard TimeTuesday, April 222:00 AM
Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 is going to be released across various television channels in Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Teletext on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 will also be available on various streaming sites in Japan, first airing on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST. It will then become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, April 27, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

For fans in South and Southeast Asia, Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 anime on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia, allowing viewers in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2

Reijiro and Shiraishi-sensei (Image via 100studio)
The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2, titled "Red Paper, Blue Paper," opens with Kanna arriving late to school and receiving a lecture from Shiraishi-sensei. Afterward, a group of girls approaches her, hoping she can help solve a supposed paranormal mystery.

While that case proves to be a false alarm, Kanna comes across a mysterious note and brings it to Akihiko for further insight. Akihiko explains the significance of the message, specifically the "red paper, blue paper" phrase, linking it to the urban legend of the Fondle Monster.

Not long after, Kanna’s classmate Takebou informs her of a student who’s mysteriously vanished in the boys’ bathroom. With concern mounting, Kanna seeks Akihiko’s guidance, following him to a jazz bar where she meets his childhood friend, Reijiro Enokizu, who possesses the ability to glimpse into people’s pasts by looking at them.

Intrigued, Reijiro visits the school the next day to investigate. After briefly observing Shiraishi-sensei, he tells Kanna that nothing paranormal actually occurred. Akihiko later reveals the truth to her. Shiraishi-sensei had orchestrated the entire incident to discreetly protect a student.

Later, Akihiko fabricates it as a harmless prank to reassure the students through Kanna. Shiraishi’s tale also ends up explaining the origin of the mysterious note Kanna found, ending the episode on a light-hearted note.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3? (speculative)

Akihiko in episode 2 (Image via 100studio)
With Kanna stepping further into her role as a paranormal detective, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3 is set to delve deeper into her unconventional detective work, following her as she tackles yet another eerie case.

As her involvement in solving strange occurrences grows, it’s likely that Akihiko will remain a guiding presence, assisting her with his knowledge and insight. With each new mystery, the suspense is expected to build, paving the way for more intriguing and supernatural investigations in the upcoming episode.

