The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The premiere of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries introduces viewers to Kanna Kusakabe and the beginning of her strange and intriguing tale.

The episode features her first encounter with Akihiko Chuzenji, who soon after appears as her new Japanese language teacher at school. To her surprise, he’s also revealed to be the very "ghost" her friend Sachiko claimed to have seen, whom Kanna was investigating.

This unexpected twist sparks the beginning of an unusual partnership, one that casts Kanna in the role of an exorcist and paranormal detective. With this setup in place, the next episode is poised to delve into the dynamics of their peculiar alliance and how Kanna begins to navigate her newfound role.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko and Kanna's deal begins (Image via 100studio)

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 is set to be released on several Japanese TV channels on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, accessible earlier on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 14 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, April 14 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 14 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 14 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, April 14 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 14 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 15 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 15 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 is set to premiere across various television platforms in Japan, first airing on Teletext on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 will also be available on various streaming platforms in Japan, beginning with U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST. From Sunday, April 20, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST, it will become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more.

Unfortunately for international fans, no announcements have been made as of yet regarding the availability of this Spring 2025 anime on streaming platforms outside Japan.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1

Kanna confuses Akihiko as the ghost (Image via 100studio)

Set in the 23rd year of the Showa era in Japan, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, "The New Teacher With A Stern Face," begins with high school student Kanna Kusakabe starting her new life at a new high school, where her friend Sachiko claims to have seen a ghost in the old school library and is afflicted by a rumored curse.

Determined to help, Kanna takes it upon herself to investigate the mystery. On the same day, she witnesses a mysterious man solving a lost purse case on a bus. To her surprise, he turns out to be her new Japanese language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji.

As Kanna digs deeper into the ghost story, she eventually encounters the so-called ghost, only to discover it is actually Akihiko himself. He explains how the illusion was created but insists Kanna keep his secret.

Knowing this won’t bring peace of mind to Sachiko, Akihiko devises an unconventional plan. Together, they agree to present Kanna as a paranormal detective who successfully exorcised the ghost, satisfying both parties.

Although Kanna initially embraces her new role, Akihiko’s smug expression quickly makes her second-guess her choices, bringing the first episode to a close on a humorous note.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1? (speculative)

Akihiko and Kanna's first encounter (Image via 100studio)

With Kanna’s new journey beginning as someone now recognized for exorcising ghosts, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 2 is set to dive deeper into her unexpected role as a paranormal detective.

Following the unusual agreement between the teacher and student, Akihiko is expected to take on a more prominent role in guiding Kanna. As their partnership develops, viewers can look forward to seeing the duo collaborate in unraveling eerie mysteries together in the upcoming installment.

