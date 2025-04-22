The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 3 continues to follow Kanna’s journey as a paranormal detective, with Kusakabe Akihiko continuing to guide her.

This episode introduces Officer Kiba, a local policeman who plays a key role in helping them crack the case. As their unconventional dynamic deepens, episode 4 is expected to bring forth a new mystery for Kanna and Akihiko to tackle. Despite their reluctance to work together, their odd partnership continues to evolve as they dive further into eerie investigations.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko in episode 3 (Image via 100studio)

As mentioned above, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 is set to air on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible earlier on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 28 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, April 28 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 28 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 28 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, April 28 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 28 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 29 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 29 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 is slated for release across various television platforms in Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 will also be available on various streaming platforms in Japan, first airing on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Subsequently, it will become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, May 4, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 anime in South and Southeast Asia, thus, fans in these regions can catch the English-subtitled version episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3

Reiko and her husband (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 3, titled "The Man in the Blue Cloak," opens with a girl from Kanna’s school seeing an infamous figure in a blue cloak, rumored to carry dismembered body parts in his bag.

The narrative shifts to Kanna and her friends gossiping about a noblewoman, Minagi Reiko, and her recent marriage to their former family butler, now an entrepreneur. Kanna encounters Reiko on the streets after school, just before the girl who witnessed the cloaked man approaches her, asking for help to uncover the mystery.

While investigating, Kanna discovers a lost purse filled with bundles of cash and ends up spotting the elusive man in the blue cloak herself. She chases him down, but he vanishes.

Kanna and Kiba (Image via 100studio)

Turning to Akihiko for help, the two discover that the money is counterfeit and bring it to Officer Kiba at the police station. Their conversation leads them to believe that the purse indeed belongs to the mysterious man.

Later that night, Kanna follows him to a seemingly abandoned mansion and informs Akihiko. After investigating, he brings Kanna to a meeting at the same mansion, where Reiko, her father, and Officer Kiba are also present.

Akihiko uncovers the truth: there are actually two people donning the blue cloak, Reiko and her father. After the noble system was abolished, they began wearing cloaks to conceal their identities. The counterfeit money was unknowingly received by Reiko’s father from a scammer. Working together, they lay a trap to catch the culprit.

Episode 3 wraps up on a heartwarming note, as the experience helps mend the strained relationship between Reiko and her father.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4? (speculative)

Reiko in episode 3 (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 4 is set to continue exploring Kanna’s evolving role as a paranormal detective. As she partners with Akihiko to tackle new and unusual cases, her growing experience is expected to be put to the test.

The upcoming episode will likely introduce a new mystery, drawing Kanna and Akihiko deeper into their unusual cooperation.

