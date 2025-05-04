The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by 100studio, the new Shonen anime The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei delivers a refreshing blend of genres, seamlessly combining themes like school, mystery, paranormal, and detective, in a historical setting. Chuuzenji-sensei Mononoke Kougiroku: Sensei ga Nazo wo Hodoite Shimau kara. adapts Aki Shimizu’s manga, which is based on the Rozen Kreuz Series novels by acclaimed author Natsuhiko Kyōgoku.

With its unique set-up, the Spring 2025 anime season is steadily gaining traction with only four episodes out so far. Here’s a complete breakdown of its release schedule, total episode count, broadcast information, and everything fans need to stay up to date.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Akihiko and Kanna's unusual partnership begins (Image via 100studio)

As per the anime’s official website, home media, and the X account, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei is slated to consist of 12 episodes, airing within a single cour as part of the Spring 2025 season.

The episodes air every Tuesday at 1:30 am JST on various TV platforms across Japan. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is generally available earlier on Mondays.

The debut episode premiered on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. With four episodes already released, the story is steadily picking up pace as it continues to impress anime lovers all around with its unusual premise.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) April 8, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 2 (Released) April 15, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 3 (Released) April 22, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 4 (Released) April 29, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 5 May 6, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 6 May 13, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 7 May 20, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 8 May 27, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 9 June 3, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 10 June 10, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 11 June 17, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM 12 June 24, 2025 10 PM/4:30 PM/9:30 AM

However, readers should note that while this schedule outlines the anticipated release times, they may be subject to change if the studio issues any updates. Thankfully, no delays have been reported so far.

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei is airing across various Japanese TV networks. Teletext (TV Tokyo) holds the first broadcast every Tuesday at 1:30 am JST. A subsequent broadcast follows on BS Teletext on Wednesdays at 12:30 am JST.

For Japanese viewers, this Spring 2025 anime is available for streaming on various platforms. The episodes first air on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times every Tuesday after 2:30 am JST, one hour after its TV broadcast.

From Sundays at 2:30 am JST, the episodes become accessible on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and several other services.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink is streaming this debut anime on its Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, providing fans in the region with access to English-subtitled episodes.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei?

Characters from the anime (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei delivers a unique fusion of genres, blending psychological, supernatural, suspense, and mystery elements, set in a historical era school setting. Acting as a prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku’s Hyakki Yakō novel series, the story is set in post-war Tokyo in 1948.

The narrative centers on Kanna Kusakabe, a second-year high school student who begins experiencing eerie supernatural events just as a new Japanese language teacher, Akihiko Chuuzenji, arrives at her school.

Their fateful meeting draws Kanna into the world of the paranormal, transforming her into a sort of paranormal detective. With Akihiko’s guidance, she sets out to unravel the strange and unsettling mysteries that begin to surround her life.

Final thoughts

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei offers a fresh twist on the Shonen genre by weaving together diverse themes into a distinctive narrative. At its heart is the unlikely partnership between Kanna and Akihiko, whose collaboration leads to intriguing mystery-solving adventures.

As the story unfolds, viewers can expect a blend of compelling cases, character development, and emotional depth, making for a rich and memorable journey throughout this Spring 2025 anime.

