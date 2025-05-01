Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by studio SANZIGEN, the new action anime Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers has quickly drawn attention since its debut. The anime’s narrative serves as a sequel to the acclaimed fighting game Guilty Gear -Strive-, developed by Arc System Works and co-published with Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Now part of the Spring 2025 anime season, the anime adaptation is steadily building a strong fanbase with four episodes released so far. Below is a comprehensive guide to the complete release schedule, total episode count, broadcast details, and everything fans need to keep up with the series.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers: Possible episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Ky and Dizzy, as they're frozen inside the barrier (Image via SANZIGEN)

As per the anime’s official website, home media, and the X account, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is part of the Spring 2025 season, airing every Saturday at 10:30 PM JST on several TV networks in Japan. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is generally available earlier on the release day.

However, the total number of episodes has yet to be officially confirmed. Several reputable sources on X (formerly Twitter) speculate that the anime may consist of just 8 episodes, making it a short run of less than a full cour.

That said, this remains unverified, as no official announcement or home media listing has confirmed the episode count, so the accuracy of this information remains uncertain.

The first episode premiered on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. With four episodes now released, the story has begun to build momentum, steadily captivating anime fans and drawing praise for its execution and pacing.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) April 5, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 2 (Released) April 12, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 3 (Released) April 19, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 4 (Released) April 26, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 5 May 3, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 6 May 10, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 7 May 17, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM 8 May 24, 2025 7 PM/1:30 PM/6:30 AM

Regardless, readers should note that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they remain subject to change if the studio announces any updates. Thankfully, no delays have been reported so far.

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is airing across several Japanese TV platforms. The first broadcast takes place on Tokyo MX every Saturday at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on ABC TV on Thursdays at 2:45 AM JST, and on AT-X later that evening at 9 PM JST.

For viewers in Japan, this debut anime is also available on various streaming platforms. It first airs on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, available half an hour after its TV broadcast.

Afterward, the episodes become available on platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more, beginning on Mondays after 11 p.m. JST. International fans can stream the series on Crunchyroll, which offers streaming access worldwide.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers?

Sin and Unika's face-off (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is an action-themed series set in a post-technological world where magic has replaced science as the dominant force. In this new era, humanity once created bio-weapons called Gears, who ultimately rebelled, sparking a brutal war known as the Crusades.

Although humanity narrowly emerged victorious, the trauma and lingering wounds from the war continue to haunt the world decades later, now reignited by the appearance of a mysterious girl named Unika.

Expand Tweet

The story centers on Sin Kiske, the son of Ky Kiske and Dizzy, a rare union between a human and a half-Gear, once considered taboo. As peace finally allows them to celebrate their wedding, the sudden appearance of Unika disrupts everything. Her deep-seated hatred for Gears leads her to target Dizzy, trapping both her and Ky in a barrier.

This leads to a confrontation between Sin Kiske, descendant of the Gear King, and Unika, driven by vengeance, which sparks a new conflict that threatens to upend the fragile peace and reshape their world.

Final thoughts

Unika in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers brings a fresh perspective to the action-fantasy genre, diving deep into a world shaped by magic, conflict, and clashing ideals. At its core, the series explores the lives of two fundamentally different individuals with opposing beliefs, and how their encounters will influence the fate of their world.

Audiences can expect a compelling blend of character growth, intense action, emotional depth, and transformative experiences, setting the stage for a memorable adventure in the Spring 2025 season.

