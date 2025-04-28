Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 4 sees Unika being rescued by Bridget after her clash with Sin. Left questioning her current path, Unika begins to reconsider her choices, with Bridget urging her to find her way forward.

Meanwhile, Sin resolves to take a more thoughtful approach, now carrying the responsibility for the future of the Gears. With Nerville’s involvement in recent events revealed and the possibility that Unika is from the future, the next episode is expected to explore how Unika will move forward, as well as how Sin’s group will confront both her and Nerville.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Sin and Johnny (Image via SANZIGEN)

As stated before, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 is slated for release on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 3, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be sooner due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible earlier on the same day.

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, May 3 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 3 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, May 3 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 3 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 3 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 3 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, May 3 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 4 12:00 AM

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 will air on multiple TV channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST.

It will then be broadcast on ABC TV on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and later that evening on AT-X at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast is set for BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

For Japanese viewers, this Spring 2025 anime is accessible on various streaming platforms. First, it releases on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, streamable half an hour after the TV broadcast.

Thereafter, viewers can stream it on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and more, beginning Monday, May 5, 2025, after 11 PM JST. For most international fans, this debut series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, making Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 available to viewers worldwide.

A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4

Unika in episode 4 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 4, King of GEARS, opens with Unika waking up, her injuries treated by Bridget, who insists she helped because it was simply the right thing to do. Unika also remembers her confrontation with Sin and his words about the future Crusade, causing her to question her actions and beliefs.

Later, Unika and Bridget talk, revealing that Unika is less troubled by her failed mission and more by Sin’s ideals. Meanwhile, Leo Whitefang and Vernon discuss the recent events involving Unika, aka Agent U, and suspect that a powerful organization is backing her, though her true motives remain unclear. They also dismiss Sin's awakening of a dormant Gear as a coincidence.

Elsewhere, Elphelt is revealed to have survived. She reports that the enemy was developing a secret, wide-area Gear extermination bioweapon, remnants from the Crusades. Vernon’s investigation ties these weapons to Nerville, a politician now suspected of plotting against the two nations.

Meanwhile, Sin, recovering from his injuries, reflects with Johnny on his naivety about preventing Unika and another Crusade. Though he blames himself, Johnny encourages him, suggesting that Sin’s words might have reached Unika, as the fact that Illyria hasn’t been bombarded yet shows she is hesitating. Sin and Sol then make up with renewed resolve.

Dr. Paradigm later visits Sin, urging him to accept the role of the new Gear King as the only remaining command-type Gear, considering that the delicate peace between humans and Gears now hangs in the balance. Though Sin initially refuses, Paradigm stresses that with great power comes great responsibility.

Episode 4 ends with Jack-O’ revealing to Sin’s group Nerville’s involvement and the possibility that he may have knowledge of the future, and Unika could be from the future. In a post-credit scene, Bridget encourages Unika to seek her purpose, leaving her to question her true path.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5? (speculative)

Jack-O suspects that Unika is from the future (Image via SANZIGEN)

With these new revelations and shifting developments, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5 is expected to center on Unika’s journey as she begins to view things differently in light of recent events. She may now choose a new path in search of her true purpose, with Bridget by her side.

At the same time, Sin is likely to adjust his approach, encouraged by the possibility that his words reached Unika.

Episode 5 is also expected to explore how Sin’s group moves against Nerville, now that his involvement has come to light. Viewers can anticipate rising tensions, deeper conflicts, and potential twists as the story unfolds.

