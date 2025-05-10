Black Butler season 5 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 7 is slated to be released on May 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.
In the previous episode, Sebastian Michaelis read Queen Victoria's letter and discovered the secret behind the Werewolf's curse. Later, he went to Ciel's room and reminded him of his "revenge" and the Faustian Contract. Seeing Ciel in a weakened state, Sebastian attempted to devour the boy's soul.
Eventually, Ciel won a battle against his alter ego and returned to his original self. Considering how the previous episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Black Butler season 5 episode 7.
Black Butler season 5 episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on various Japanese networks.
Here are the release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 7, as per the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 7?
Black Butler season 5 episode 7 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and other networks, like AT-X and MBS. In addition, the episode can be watched on streaming sites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and others.
Furthermore, interested audiences from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, CIS, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and India can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 7 on Crunchyroll. In addition, fans from selected countries can watch the episode on Bilibili Global and Muse Asia.
Black Butler season 5 episode 6 recap
The episode kicks off with John Brown handing over the Queen's letter to Sebastian, who is astonished to read the content. Sebastian also informs John about Ciel's ailment. As the Queen's aide leaves, Sebastian tells him to beware of the werewolves. Following that, the demon butler enters Ciel's room.
Ciel Phantomhive trembles at Sebastian's sight and wants him gone. At this moment, Finnian arrives at the scene. He urges Sebastian to leave, but the demon butler says he has some urgent business with Ciel. When Finnian doesn't listen, he throws the boy out of the room and shuts the door.
Following that, Sebastian approaches Ciel with a dark aura emitting from his body. His face also turns menacing as he reminds Ciel of his "revenge." He also asks him whether he has forgotten about the Faustian contract. Sebastian feels Ciel has become "boring," so he attempts to devour his soul.
While Ciel trembles in fear, he fights a lone battle against his alter ego in his consciousness. Ciel's alter ego tells him that it's fine to let go of his revenge and stay with him. At this moment, Ciel finds himself trapped in a cage, with Vincent, Rachel, and others watching him. Everyone asks him a question related to his revenge.
However, Ciel cannot answer them. Suddenly, he remembers that he uses Sebastian's powers only for himself. Thus, with renewed resolve, he breaks free from the cage and runs toward Sebastian. After that, Ciel Phantomhive regains consciousness. Interestingly, he returns to his usual self as he rests his leg on Sebastian's shoulder and asks him whether he truly intended to eat his soul.
Sebastian tells him that he was only 90% serious. In addition, Sebastian asks Ciel about his condition and why he became disoriented. Ciel then orders the other servants to come, as he wants to tell all of them. The Earl comments that he was terrified at the smallest details and had no control over his actions.
Meanwhile, Sebastian informs Ciel about Queen Victoria's letter and hands it to him. Ciel reads the code written on the letter and finds out that it's an analysis report of the items Sebastian sent to the Royal Family for research.
After reading the analysis report, Ciel uncovers the truth of the werewolf curse. In addition, he reads another letter, where the Queen writes that she wants to have tea with Sieglinde.
What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 7? (speculative)
Given how the latest episode ended, Black Butler season 5 episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 96 of Yana Toboso's original manga series. As such, the episode will show Ciel Phantomhive wondering how he can accomplish Queen Victoria's task.
Moreover, Black Butler season 5 episode 7 will explore Sieglinde Sullivan's perspective, as she wants to make the Ultimate Magic as soon as possible. Yet, Ciel will approach her with an offer she might not be able to refuse.
