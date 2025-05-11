To Be Hero X episode 6: Yang Cheng faces a new challenge as E-Soul, as Shang Chao's shocking fate is revealed

To Be Hero X episode 6, titled Two E-Souls, was released on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The episode explored Yang Cheng's journey as the new E-Soul after his fight went viral online. As a result, the boy received many followers, who believed in him as E-Soul.

However, the original E-Soul showed hints of jealousy since his Trust Value slightly took a hit. At the same time, To Be Hero X episode 6 explored Yang Cheng's psyche, as he experienced the numerous challenges as a new hero. In addition, the episode showcased Shang Chao's intentions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 6.

To Be Hero X episode 6: The journey as the new E-Soul begins for Yang Cheng

Yang Cheng and Xia Qing (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, To Be Hero X episode 6 begins with Yang Cheng finishing the formalities at the police station, while Xia Qing and Little Pomelo wait for him outside. After leaving the office, Yang wonders why the perpetrators kidnapped Little Pomelo. Xia Qing is equally at a loss.

At this moment, Shang Chao arrives at the scene and reveals that it's due to money. Apparently, the perpetrators resorted to kidnapping to support their livelihood. Little Pomelo wonders why, since they aren't rich. Shang Chao thinks it's maybe because they know that their parents work outside.

Meanwhile, Yang Cheng experiences uncontrollable jolts of numbness. He wonders why it's happening. Just then, in To Be Hero X episode 6, Shang Chao reveals that a viral clip of Yang Cheng saving Little Pomelo as E-Soul has gone viral online, and has garnered over a million likes.

Shang Chao in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He speculates that Yang Cheng's condition could be related to the public's overwhelming response. Yang Cheng then checks his Trust Value and notices the immense spike. The following night, Yang chats with Xia Qing and discovers that she has known about him being the E-Soul actor ever since Little Pomelo took her to his shows. Yang Cheng becomes embarrassed, as he doesn't know how to face her next time.

The following day, Yang meets Xia Qing at Uncle Rock's cafe. Interestingly, a kid identifies him as E-Soul and shakes hands with him. Yet, as soon as he does that, Yang Cheng's jolt courses through his body, and his hair becomes scruffy. Rather than being disappointed, the kid actually likes the outcome. Following this, in To Be Hero X episode 6, Uncle Rock asks Yang Cheng for a favor.

Yang Cheng and one of his admirers (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Since he has become the new E-Soul figure, many kids visit the cafe to shake his hand. As a result, Uncle Rock's business sees a decent day. Later at night, Uncle Rock asks Yang Cheng whether he has thought about hiring a manager for his hero business. Yang replies that it's too costly for him to afford. Moreover, he states that he doesn't have any big plans yet.

Uncle Rock laughs and says money won't be a problem, since he has already found someone. According to To Be Hero X episode 6, Shang Chao has shown interest in becoming Yang Cheng's manager. Yang doesn't mind it since he knows Shang well.

Yang Cheng and Shang Chao (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 6, the real E-Soul learns about Yang Cheng impersonating his identity. His manager tells him that Yang Cheng has already stolen one percent of his (OG E-Soul's) followers. However, the original E-Soul reminds him that everyone knows how to discern the real E-Soul, though he shows hints of jealousy when he says that.

In the meantime, Shang Chao focuses on stabilizing Yang Cheng's uncontrollable electrical currents. He says he can do further once the other parts arrive. Meanwhile, Yang asks him whether they aren't committing identity fraud by impersonating E-Soul. Shang Chao then reminds him that in this world, a hero's identity isn't something you can have just by wanting it.

The real E-Soul in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Rather, it comes from each person who trusts them. He also reminds him of his heroic actions that saved Little Pomelo - the ultimate action that led people to believe him as the E-Soul. Shang Chao urges the boy to believe in himself as a whole new E-Soul.

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 6 showcases Yang Cheng arresting burglars using his E-Soul powers. Soon, he charts on news headlines, where the media hypes him up as the "New E-Soul." Yang Cheng becomes a heartthrob hero figure among the young fans, who simply love their new hero. However, Yang Cheng's rise as the new E-Soul becomes a major concern for the OG E-Soul.

Yang Cheng enjoys his new life as E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

His manager informs him that a top brand has cancelled their partnership. Likewise, the latest trends show the real E-Soul's popularity plummeting as a result of Yang Cheng's wave. Even during the Anniversary program, the media asks the real E-Soul whether he plans on fighting against any new villains. Clearly, the public has chosen Yang Cheng as the new E-Soul face.

To Be Hero X episode 6: A major setback and a shocking fate

Xia Qing and Yang Cheng at a cafe (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

While Yang Cheng basks in glory, Xia Qing informs him one day that Shang Chao has asked her out. Yang becomes visibly concerned and asks her whether she has accepted his proposal. Xia responds to him, saying that she hasn't yet. While returning from the cafe, she asks Yang why he lied to her about liking Lucky Cyan. Apparently, she knows that the boy likes Lucky Cyan's songs.

At this moment, Yang Cheng checks his bag and realizes that he has left the Lucky Cyan tickets at home. Eventually, they get off the bus and head to a warehouse that Shang Chao intends to make their new workplace. The boy also mentions that his father has agreed to sponsor Yang Cheng as the new E-Soul.

Shang Chao shows the warehouse (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Furthermore, Shang Chao reveals that he has spent most of his money on equipment to make Yang Cheng professional gear. Meanwhile, Yang is slightly overwhelmed by the sudden change in his life. As such, he goes outside to catch some fresh air. Xia joins him later and makes him promise that he will face himself with courage and honesty, no matter what happens in the future.

At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 6, a group of official personnel arrest Yang Cheng on the grounds of orchestrating Little Pomelo's kidnapping. The original perpetrators even falsely accuse Yang of ordering them to carry out the kidnapping order. News channels and media then begin framing new narratives to vilify the new E-Soul.

Yang Cheng's mental breakdown (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In the meantime, Yang Cheng experiences a psychotic breakdown. To Be Hero X episode 6 captures Yang's emotional instability, as he cannot grapple with the reality of the situation. Eventually, Shang Chao comes to his rescue. He hires Enlighter, who proves Yang's innocence with definite pieces of evidence.

Shang also submits the CCTV footage of the original perpetrators receiving the order details from the mysterious caller. Enlighter argues that Yang Cheng couldn't have possibly orchestrated the kidnapping due to his financial issues. Meanwhile, Yang Cheng still appears shaken by the experience.

Enlighter in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, he is overwhelmed with joy and hope when he sees a large crowd outside, waiting to crown him as the new E-Soul. Following that, To Be Hero X episode 6 shows a moment between Yang Cheng and Xia Qing, where the former apologizes to Xia for lying to her. Xia says it's fine, as long as he shows courage and honesty in the future.

Meanwhile, Shang Chao has finally prepared the professional E-Soul gear for Yang Cheng. He wears the E-Soul mask to show Yang Cheng when he returns. However, a mysterious figure approaches the warehouse with a gun.

An unidentified person shoots Shang Chao (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At this moment, Yang returns to the warehouse and finds the unknown perpetrator pointing their gun at Shang Chao, whom they mistaken for Yang Cheng.

Shockingly, the perpetrator shoots Shang Chao in the head and leaves before Yang can do anything. To Be Hero X episode 6 ends with Yang Cheng and Xia Qing shaken by Shang Chao's tragic death.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 6 ended with another shocking cliffhanger, with Shang Chao's death. The boy was excited to show Yang his latest gear. However, fate had another idea, as his life was extinguished in front of Yang. Undoubtedly, the latest installment delivered another twist to the narrative and created hype for the upcoming episodes.

