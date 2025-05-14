The Beginning After the End episode 7: Arthur leaves the Elenoir Kingdom as he becomes a Beast Tamer

The Beginning After the End episode 7, titled The King Says Goodbye, was released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The episode followed Arthur Leywin as he trained under Tessia's grandfather, Virion, and awakened as a Beast Tamer.

Additionally, the episode witnessed Arthur's emotional goodbye, as he left the Elenoir Kingdom and headed for Xyrus City to reunite with his parents. The Beginning After the End episode 7 was a much-improved installment in terms of animation, and had many anime-original content, featuring Arthur and Tessia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 7.

The Beginning After the End episode 7: Arthur Leywin's Beast Tamer training in Elenoir Kingdom

Arthur and Tessia in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 7 begins with Virion heading out to attend a meeting with the Elenoir Kingdom's current King and Queen. Meanwhile, Tessia feeds Arthur a meal she made herself. Arthur takes a bite and says it's "pretty." Following the opening scene, the episode shifts the focus to Arthur and Tessia training under Virion.

Virion gives Arthur and Tessia wooden swords and tells them to spar against each other. After seeing their progress, the elderly elf thinks it's time for the next step. The Beginning After the End episode 7 then shows Virion reviewing the basic facts concerning Magic. According to Virion, once a mage stabilizes their Mana - the basis for magic - they can obtain one of the elements of magic: Fire, Water, Wind, or Earth.

Virion, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Furthermore, the elements that can be learned also depend on the race. The elves are the masters at Wind Magic, while the rest are better at Water and Earth elements. In contrast, the Dwarves are adept at demonstrating Earth and Fire magic. Interestingly, humans can manipulate all four elements. Each element has its own affinity, and a person can acquire only one element under normal circumstances.

It's rare for a person to have multiple elements. Hearing the word "Affinity," Tessia asks Virion why Arthur doesn't train his body while using magic like her. Virion replies that it's because Arthur is weak. According to The Beginning After the End episode 7, Arthur Leywin's Mana Core contains a Beast Will, which ruins the balance between his flesh and Mana Core.

Arthur feels the sharp pain in the chest (Image via Studio A-Cat)

That's why Virion intends to assimilate Arthur's Mana with his body. Meanwhile, it is revealed that when an elf awakens their Mana by the age of ten, they are considered a prodigy. Interestingly, Tessia Eralith awakened her Mana at nine. Since then, she has learned how to fight by sparring against Arthur. Meanwhile, Virion plans to awaken the Beast Will within Arthur's body by sparking a flame in his Mana Core.

The elderly elf assures the boy that it won't hurt him. Yet, as soon as he sparks the flame, Arthur's body emits an overwhelming energy. The mysterious phenomenon throws off Virion and Tessia, while Arthur's energy drains. Meanwhile, Virion is flabbergasted by the overwhelming response. Eventually, Arthur regains consciousness and finds Virion beside him.

Arthur emits a violent energy (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Virion asks Arthur whether the boy is familiar with his Beast Will. Arthur realizes there's no point in hiding it from Virion, so he reveals that it was a Dragon. Unsurprisingly, Virion is shocked. However, he recollects himself and advises Arthur not to tell this to anyone.

According to Virion in The Beginning After the End episode 7, a Dragon's Will can attract unwanted conflicts. Following this, Virion mentions that Arthur is scheduled to return home in four months. While he was supposed to stay for two more years, a Cultural Exchange by the youths of the Three Kingdom will begin in four months. During this period, the entrance to Xyrus City will be opened.

Virion and Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Arthur is slightly disappointed that he has to leave the Elenoir Kingdom, Virion, and most importantly, Tessia, so soon. Virion ruffles the boy's head and says he will train him harder from the next day. Meanwhile, Tessia also learns about Arthur's departure from her parents and is heartbroken.

The Beginning After the End episode 7: An emotional goodbye and a sweet reunion

The egg hatches in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

At night, Arthur Leywin observes something strange. A baby dragon hatches from the egg that Sylvia had gifted him. Furthermore, a mysterious seal appears on his hand. He wonders whether the seal is connected to the dragon. Arthur finds the dragon cute and urges her to call him "Papa." He even names her Sylvie, similar to her mother, Sylvia.

When Tessia enters Arthur's room in the morning, she finds the little creature lying peacefully beside the boy. The elven girl shrieks in joy, as she wants to play with the baby dragon. Afterward, Arthur and Tessia head to the forest to train with Virion, who is astonished to see a baby dragon on Arthur's lap.

Tessia with Sylvie (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Meanwhile, in The Beginning After the End episode 7, Arthur Leywin is concerned about Sylvie. However, Virion assures him that no one will believe in a Dragon's existence. He advises him to tell others that it's a rare Mana Beast. After that, Virion reveals the purpose of Arthur's training for the day.

Since he has awakened as a Beast Tamer, Arthur must train both his Beast Core and the Mana Core. Virion feels the most effective way to train is to have a real battle. The Beginning After the End episode 7 then showcases Virion's skills as a Beast Tamer, as he transforms his vestige into that of his mana beast, the Shadow Panther.

Virion's Shadow Panther transformation (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Virion's appearance changes, as he becomes cloaked in darkness. Arthur fails to deal with Virion's agility and shifting presence. He mentions that a Shadow Panther can instinctively manipulate Wind and Sound. Its only weakness is that it can drain Virion's mana to a great extent. Following this, The Beginning After the End episode 7 shows Arthur seriously training under Virion to reach the level of mastery for his Beast Will.

With more practice, Arthur becomes adept at keeping up with Virion's Shadow Panther transformation. While not training, the boy begins to spend his time like a normal child. Meanwhile, the day approaches when he has to return home. Yet, before that, he visits the town with Tessia and encounters Feyrith, the noble elven boy, who once challenged him to a duel and lost.

Arthur encounters Feyrith (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Feyrith challenges Arthur yet again and loses embarrassingly. The Beginning After the End episode 7 then reveals that Feyrith and his friends are going to the Cultural Exchange event. Furthermore, his friends tell Arthur to call Feyrith "Feyfey," since that's what his friends call him.

Meanwhile, Tessia appears troubled, as she is not ready to let go of Arthur. Interestingly, Arthur knows it too. So, at night, the boy takes her to the forest and spends a wonderful time, just as they did when they met for the first time. The next day, Arthur Leywin packs his bags and prepares to head for Xyrus City.

Arthur hugs Tessia in The Beginning After the End episode 7 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

His master, Virion, gives him a compass with the Eralith Crest on it, so the boy won't ever lose his way if he ever wishes to return to the Elenoir Kingdom. The Beginning After the End episode 7 then shows an emotional farewell scene, as Arthur Leywin hugs Tessia before leaving for Xyrus City.

Tears roll down Tessia's eyes as she bids her friend goodbye. In the post-credit scene, The Beginning After the End episode 7 shows Arthur arriving at the Floating City of Xyrus, where his parents now live. He locates the designated house and knocks on the door, awaiting a response from the other side.

Alice and Reynolds in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Interestingly, a young girl named Eleanor opens the door. Arthur realizes that it's her younger sister. The Beginning After the End episode 7 ends with Arthur Leywin reuniting with his family after a long time.

Conclusion

The Beginning After the End episode 7 was an interplay of action and drama. While the episode focused on Arthur Leywin's Beast Tamer training on one hand, it also explored his emotional attachment to the Elenoir Kingdom and Tessia Eralith.

The boy had grown so close to the Kingdom and its people that he wished he could stay longer. However, he also wanted to reunite with his parents badly. The episode ended with a new journey on the horizon for Arthur, who has finally arrived at Xyrus City.

