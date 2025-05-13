The Beginning After the End anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Beginning After the End anime has generated a widespread buzz online following its debut on April 2, 2025. The series is marked with a classical fantasy plotline and lovable characters. While some fans have criticized the anime for its underwhelming production quality, others have looked forward to new episodes every week.

As such, many fans might want to know about the show's complete release schedule. Interested viewers would be thrilled to find out that The Beginning After the End anime has been slated for a 12-episode run in the Spring 2025 session, as per the Japanese TV listings. Follow along with this article to learn everything about the series' full release schedule.

How many episodes will The Beginning After the End anime have?

As of this article's writing, The Beginning After the End anime will air a total of 12 episodes. While the anime's official site and X handle haven't revealed any Blu-ray and DVD listings, which is usually how this information is disclosed, the Japanese TV has indicated episode 12 as the finale.

Moreover, the series' current run is described as "season 1" in Japan. Earlier, the official staff mentioned that the anime would run for 24 episodes. As such, the latest Japanese TV listings indicate that the series will be separated into two cours, with the first, i.e., the current cour, running for 12 episodes.

The first episode premiered on April 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks. However, the series' international release timings vary due to the differences in the simulcast times.

The complete release schedule for The Beginning After the End anime, as per the Pacific Standard Time (PT), British Summer Time (BST), Eastern Standard Time (EST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PT/EST/BST/IST) 1 (released) April 2, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 2 (released) April 9, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 3 (released) April 16, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 4 (released) April 23, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 5 (released) April 30, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 6 (released) May 7, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 7 May 14, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 8 May 21, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 9 May 28, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 10 June 4, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 11 June 11, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM) 12 June 18, 2025 10:25 AM/1:25 PM/6:25 PM/10:55 PM)

The table follows the series' international release times, based on Crunchyroll's schedule. While the table showcases the complete release schedule, the dates and times mentioned are subject to change in case the official staff announces a delay. As of this writing, there are no reports of an episode being delayed.

Where to watch The Beginning After the End anime?

Arthur Leywin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Anime lovers in Japan can catch the episodes of The Beginning After the End anime on various networks, like Fuji Television, Tokai TV, Hokkaido TV, AT-X, Kansai TV, Cultural Broadcasting, Ishikawa TV, and others. Additionally, the Spring 2025 anime is available on d Anime Store and U-NEXT, a day after an episode's release on local TV.

On the other hand, interested fans from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can watch the series on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, the anime can be streamed on Bilibili Global in selected South Asian and Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, fans in Japan and Southeast Asia can watch the series on Netflix.

What to expect from The Beginning After the End anime?

Arthur with his parents (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Based on TurtleMe's webnovel and webtoon (illustrated by Fuyuki23), The Beginning After the End anime centers on Arthur Leywin, who was a powerful and merciless king named Grey in his previous life.

After his death, Grey is reborn as Arthur in a cozy family. Interestingly, Arthur retains the memories of his previous life. Slowly, he discovers that the world is filled with magic. As such, the series explores Arthur Leywin's life, as he grapples with various challenges in his new life.

The Beginning After the End episodes archive

