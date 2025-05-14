The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

In episode 7, Mia finally gets through to Fernand, and after persistent efforts, he seems ready to take her advice and seriously contend for the crown. Meanwhile, Philia sets her sights on solving the monster crisis by proposing a continent-wide Great Purification Circle, enlisting the help of Grace and her sisters.

With these major developments underway, episode 8 is set to explore Fernand’s rising involvement in the political struggle and track the progress of Philia’s ambitious plan to combat the escalating monster and demon threat.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Fernand is introduced (Image via TROYCA)

As previously mentioned, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8, titled "With You, Who Gave Me Courage", is scheduled to be released early on streaming sites on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, May 29, 2025. For most international fans, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, May 21 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, May 21 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, May 21 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 21 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, May 21 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 21 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 21 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 22 12:30 AM

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 will air on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the Japanese television release, on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

Crunchyroll is streaming this debut anime globally, also making it available ahead of its TV broadcast. As such, international fans can enjoy it on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Afterward, Japanese TV stations will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 on Thursday, May 29, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts are set for the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will broadcast on Friday, May 30, at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7

Philia and Oswald (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 7, titled "The Imprisoned Prince," begins with Mia meeting Pierre, her new personal guard, who turns out to support Crown Prince Fernand. With his help, Mia visits Fernand and learns how Julius has pushed him into isolation.

Fernand, worn down by illness and fear, has given up on politics. Though Mia urges him to fight back, he refuses, worried that regaining strength will only provoke Julius to kill him. Mia vows to protect him, but Fernand, still traumatized, isn’t ready. She assures him of her support and leaves, hoping he'll come around.

In Parnacorta, Philia practices jewelry-making in preparation for a thank-you gift for Oswald. She gives a bracelet to Rina before receiving a report from Himari. Later, Oswald escorts her to visit Parnacorta’s king, who offers her a reward. Hesitating, she recalls Himari’s letter describing how dire the situation in Girtonia has become for Mia.

Expand Tweet

The king, already anticipating her request, urges Philia to be more open about her desires and assures her it’s okay to lean on others. He grants permission to send Parnacortan Knights to support Girtonia.

To address the spreading monster threat, Philia proposes creating a Great Purification Circle over the continent. Since she lacks the power alone, she asks Grace and her three sisters to help amplify the spell. Grace agrees, and training begins.

Seeing her work hard, Reichardt reminds Philia to care for herself, and she reassures him, saying she will live not just to fulfill her duty but because she’s come to love this kingdom and its people.

Back in Girtonia, Fernand confesses to Mia that fear and self-doubt made him give up. Mia relates to him emotionally and shares that trying, even with failure, is worthwhile. She rushes off, upset, and Fernand assumes she’s done with him. But he then realizes he can go to her, deciding to take a step forward, ending the episode with hope.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8? (speculative)

Philia in episode 6 (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 is expected to focus on Prince Fernand’s potential rise.

As the end of episode 7 suggests that he may finally be ready to take Mia’s words to heart and step out of his self-imposed isolation, this could mark a turning point, and Fernand might now enter the battle for the throne, heightening the conflict between his and Julius’s factions.

Meanwhile, the growing closeness between Philia and Oswald is likely to develop further. The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8 may also revisit the two demons introduced in episode 6, offering updates on their plots.

