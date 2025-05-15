To Be Hero X should never be compared to My Hero Academia or One Punch Man

Li Haoling’s new donghua To Be Hero X quickly made waves following its debut in the Spring 2025 lineup, offering a fresh take on the familiar hero-based society trope. Due to its genre, the series has naturally drawn comparisons to well-known titles like My Hero Academia and One Punch Man, which also explore hero-centric worlds.

However, such comparisons overlook the fundamental differences between them. The world-building, societal structures, and systems that define heroes in To Be Hero X differ greatly from those in the other two series.

These distinctions make it clear that the shows not only shouldn’t be compared, but they simply can’t be. Each stands as a unique interpretation of the hero genre, deserving to be appreciated on its own terms.

To Be Hero X’s unconventional setup and world structure make it incomparable to My Hero Academia or One Punch Man

Jumping into a comparison between To Be Hero X and the two widely popular superhero-themed anime series, One Punch Man and My Hero Academia, might seem like a natural reaction. After all, when the topic of hero-based anime arises, those two titles are often the first that come to mind.

However, while the impulse to compare is understandable, doing so overlooks crucial differences. It also unfairly diminishes the value of all three series by ignoring the vastly different foundations on which they are built.

A poster of To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

At the surface level, the only real similarity between To Be Hero X, My Hero Academia, and One Punch Man is the shared focus on a superhero-centered world. Beyond that, their structures, societal rules, systems of power, and thematic focuses diverge significantly. How each show builds and governs its hero society could not be more different.

To begin with, To Be Hero X is a Chinese-produced anime, also referred to as donghua, while both My Hero Academia and One Punch Man are Japanese productions based on manga.

To Be Hero X, directed by Li Haoling, is an original series not adapted from an existing comic or novel, while the others are the creations of Japanese mangakas. This difference in origin plays a crucial role in shaping their narratives.

Nice and Moon from the donghua (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The concept of heroes in the donghua is filtered through the lens of Chinese cultural, social, and ideological frameworks, while the Japanese series are deeply rooted in their own nation’s storytelling traditions and values.

Though the universal idea of a hero, someone who saves others, is consistent, the ways in which heroism is explored and defined differ drastically, influenced by their respective cultures and creative climates.

This divergence becomes even more pronounced when analyzing the structure and mechanics of their individual worlds. To Be Hero X builds a society where a hero's strength and status are directly tied to public opinion, measured through a system called "Trust Value." In this world, public faith in a person doesn’t just grant them power, it shapes who they are.

Deku from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

A hero’s appearance, habits, and even psychological traits can shift depending on how they are perceived by society. This creates a fragile ecosystem where a hero's fate hangs on the ever-changing tides of public approval.

In contrast, My Hero Academia and One Punch Man operate under far more rigid and deterministic systems. In My Hero Academia, most individuals are born with innate powers or "Quirks," and becoming a hero involves formal education, training, and licensure.

Similarly, One Punch Man depicts heroes who are either naturally powerful or have trained themselves into strength, like Saitama. While public opinion plays a role in shaping a hero’s popularity or rank in these series, it does not define their powers or identities in the same existential way it does in To Be Hero X.

Saitama and Garou from One Punch Man (Image via J.C. Staff)

Another key difference lies in the governance and commercialization of heroes. In To Be Hero X, heroes are managed by corporate organizations or groups that handle their branding, image, and public relations, often with cold, profit-driven motives.

The system is deeply commercialized, with heroes treated as marketable assets. Missteps or unpopular actions can lead to immediate demotion or dismissal, creating a high-pressure environment where image is everything.

While My Hero Academia does depict aspects of hero commercialization, like merchandise and endorsements, it still allows for more personal autonomy. Heroes in that world operate under the supervision of a governmental hero commission, but they maintain far more agency over their choices and identities.

Yanh Cheng, a hero from the donghua (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

One Punch Man also includes a Hero Association that monitors and ranks heroes, but its influence is less invasive compared to the corporate control depicted in To Be Hero X. The heroes in both Japanese series are not tightly bound by the kind of exploitative, image-obsessed structures seen in the donghua.

In fact, the closest comparison for To Be Hero X in tone and thematic criticism of hero culture isn’t another anime at all, but Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Both series delve into the darker, more cynical aspects of hero societies, where manipulation, media control, and exploitation are central themes.

Nice, another hero from the donghua (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

And even then, the similarities between The Boys and To Be Hero X are confined to just a few thematic elements and do not extend to their overarching narratives or core storylines.

All of these elements demonstrate why To Be Hero X fundamentally cannot be compared to My Hero Academia or One Punch Man. The narrative approach, world-building logic, and thematic undercurrents are just too different. Comparing them would only create false expectations and overlook the unique merits each series brings to the table.

Final thoughts

Bottom line is, To Be Hero X is a series that carves out its own identity and space within the superhero genre, and shouldn’t be compared to either My Hero Academia or One Punch Man. Drawing direct comparisons does a disservice to all three series, each of which offers a distinct narrative style, tone, and world-building.

Rather than stacking it against other popular titles, viewers should recognize and respect the distinct worlds each show builds. Embracing them on their own terms allows for a richer appreciation of what makes each story special and worth watching.

