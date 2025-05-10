Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 6 delivers several major developments, including how the future Nerville manipulated and captured Axl Low to exploit his time-traveling powers for his masterplan.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sol stops Sin’s berserk rampage, successfully halting a potential worldwide Gear attack. However, just as the threat seems neutralized, Nerville transforms, evolving into an immortal, god-like entity that transcends both humans and Gears, emerging as the ultimate final-boss-level threat to the planet.

With the tension higher than ever and only two episodes left in the series, the upcoming episode is likely to see the fight reach a climax as Sin and the others push beyond their limits to challenge this seemingly unstoppable force.

Ad

Trending

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Sin faces the transformed Nerville (Image via SANZIGEN)

As stated above, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 is set for release on several Japanese TV platforms on Saturday, May 17, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be sooner due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible earlier on the same day.

Ad

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, May 17 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 17 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, May 17 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 17 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 17 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 17 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, May 17 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 18 12:00 AM

Ad

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 will air on multiple TV platforms across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequently, it will release on ABC TV on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and later that evening on AT-X at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast is set for BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, May 31, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Spring 2025 anime on various online platforms. It first becomes accessible on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, half an hour after the TV broadcast.

Ad

On ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and other sites, the availability begins starting Monday, May 19, 2025, after 11 PM JST. For most international fans, this debut series is streaming on Crunchyroll, which allows worldwide viewers to enjoy Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7.

A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6

Sin as a kid (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6, titled "Emissary from the Future," opens with a focus on Axl Low, who finds himself in 16th-century Japan, a country now lost to history. His uncontrollable ability, Casual Anomaly, randomly activates and saves him from danger by transporting him again.

Ad

The story then shifts to the present, where Sin, infected by the virus, has overpowered Sol and the others. Vernon and his team assess the growing threat of the Gears. Though he prepares the devastating anti-Gear weapon, he hesitates to use it, hoping Sol can stop Sin first.

As Sin struggles with the virus, the future Nerville tells him it’s too late, and the infection is already eroding his mind. A flashback reveals that Ky and Dizzy entrusted a young Sin to Sol to maintain peace in Illyria, and Dizzy gave him a special weapon to use should Sin or Dizzy ever go berserk.

Ad

Sol explains the risk of human to Gear transformation (Image via SANZIGEN)

In the present, Sol hesitates but ultimately shoots Sin with that weapon, neutralizing his magic along with the virus and rendering the Gears all over the world dormant.

Ad

Meanwhile, another flashback shows Axl was sent into the future, where he witnessed a battle between Sin and Dizzy. Nerville, posing as an ally, manipulates Axl, claiming that on Dizzy’s orders, a second Crusade began. Nerville tells Axl that, as a time traveler, he can prevent this catastrophe.

However, just as Nerville’s evil plans surface, Axl starts losing consciousness as he was already drugged. Nerville’s plans are revealed to use him as a pawn to rewrite history using his power, Casual Anomaly.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back in the present, Nerville attempts to kill Unika, but Sin intervenes. As Baiken charges at Nerville, he transforms, proclaiming himself a God, someone beyond humans or Gears. He multiplies and overwhelms the group. The group is overwhelmed until Johnny discovers his weak point, his heart.

They manage to destroy his clones by striking their hearts, but Nerville reappears as a colossal monster formed from his copies. The episode ends on an intense cliffhanger as Sin and co prepare to face this seemingly unbeatable foe.

Ad

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7? (speculative)

Sol and the others shocked to witness Nerville's monsterous transformation (Image via SANZIGEN)

With the intense and climactic developments in episode 6, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 is expected to focus on how Sin and his allies confront the overwhelming threat of Nerville, now wielding god-like power and an army of countless clones descending upon Earth.

Ad

As the tension reaches a climax and the world teeters on the brink of destruction, the upcoming episode is likely to dive deeper into their group’s plans to overcome this overwhelming foe. Now up against a seemingly unstoppable final boss, viewers can look forward to intense battles and unexpected twists in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7 that could redefine the future of humanity, Gears, and magic alike.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More