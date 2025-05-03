Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 5 brings several major revelations. Nerville is disclosed as the person Unika refers to as "father".
His backstory is explored, revealing how his future self orchestrated events by sending Unika to deliver a bio-weapon intended to eradicate the Gears. The most staggering twist, however, is the revelation that Unika herself is a Gear, and Sin’s younger sister, just as Nerville unleashes the bio-weapon, setting the stage for a second Crusade.
A major turning point comes when Nerville’s future self appears, consumes his present counterpart, and unveils his ultimate goal to ignite a second Crusade between humans and Gears.
With tension at an all-time high following these major revelations, the upcoming episode is expected to explore how the characters might confront and possibly prevent the devastating conflict ahead.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 release date, time, and countdown
As stated before, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 is set for release on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 10, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be sooner due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the same day.
The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6?
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 is slated to be broadcast on multiple TV platforms across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. It will subsequently air on ABC TV on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and later that evening on AT-X at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast will follow on BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, May 24, 2025, at 11 PM JST.
Fans in Japan can also stream this Spring 2025 anime on various online platforms. It first becomes accessible on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, streamable half an hour after the TV release.
Afterward, fans can stream it on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and more, beginning Monday, May 12, 2025, after 11 PM JST.
For most international viewers, this debut series is streaming on Crunchyroll, which makes Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 available to fans worldwide.
A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 5, titled "King’s Decision," begins with Sin choosing a path of coexistence between humanity and Gears. Meanwhile, Unika parts ways with Bridget and returns to the man she calls "father," revealed to be Nerville.
His backstory explains his hatred for Gears and humans with power, his attempt to create a bio-weapon to eradicate Gears, and how his future self sent Unika back in time to help him perfect the virus, one that causes Gears to go berserk, igniting another Crusade. However, Unika begins to question his ideology.
Just then, Sin and Sol, joined by Baiken, Johnny, and Jack-O’, launch an attack. Nerville reveals he had already infected Sin and Dizzy through past encounters, and now accelerates its spread. Rather than erasing Gears directly, his plan was to control a Command-type Gear to issue a mass self-destruction.
The twist comes when even Unika is affected, exposing her also as a Gear. In a tense moment, as she and Sin grasp hands and resist the virus, a clash of commands halts the spread. Sol reveals that Unika is actually Sin’s younger sister and another Command-type Gear, explaining their shared vision from before.
Just as it seems they might stop the catastrophe, future Nerville appears, devours his present self, and unveils his true goal: to trigger a second Crusade where Gears and humans destroy each other, allowing him to rebuild the world under his rule.
With Sin and Unika losing control and the world plunged into chaos, episode 5 ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Sin, now transformed into the new Gear King, threatening the world as a menace on par with previous Gear King Justice herself.
What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6? (speculative)
With the shocking revelations and intense developments in episode 5, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 6 is set to focus on the aftermath of Sin’s transformation into the new Gear King under the control of future Nerville.
The upcoming episode is likely to explore whether Nerville will succeed in igniting a second Crusade or if Sin and his newly revealed sister, Unika, can resist the effects of the bio-weapon and prevent another catastrophe.
As tensions rise and alliances are tested, fans can expect episode 6 to bring even more intense conflict, emotional stakes, and unexpected twists.
