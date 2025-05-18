To Be Hero X episode 7 review: An impressive blend of action and emotion marks yet another visual masterpiece

To Be Hero X episode 7 delivers yet another stellar installment, marking its place as one of Spring 2025’s most compelling anime. Aired on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode picks up in the aftermath of Shang Chao’s death, as Yang Cheng steps up to challenge the old E-Soul in a decisive battle meant to end the conflict between the old and new E-Souls once and for all.

With some unexpected assistance from Uncle Rock, Cheng appears to win, until a shocking twist reveals Uncle Rock as the true mastermind behind the entire ordeal. Amid the chaos, a rift forms between Cheng and Xia Qing, driving them apart, especially as the old E-Soul seems to meet his end and Cheng inherits the title, becoming the sole E-Soul and one of the top 10 heroes.

Episode 7 continues to excel as both an audio-visual and narrative experience, showcasing the series’ hallmark strengths: breathtaking animation, inventive visual direction, and superb sound design. Coupled with emotional and intense storytelling and dramatic plot shifts, the episode stands out as a masterfully crafted and deeply engaging entry.

To Be Hero X episode 7 review: A brilliant narrative and visual showcase as Yang Cheng’s arc ends

To Be Hero X episode 7: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Xia and Cheng after Shang's funeral (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Directed by Li Haoling, To Be Hero X episode 7 delivers another visually and narratively exceptional entry. Under the collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream, episode 7 deepens the emotional weight of the story while raising the tension with a major twist that reshapes the narrative.

Boasting cinematic animation, evocative music, and precise direction, the episode continues the series’ streak of masterful execution, striking a perfect balance between tension and emotion.

Titled "Three Seats," the episode opens in the somber aftermath of Shang Chao’s murder, with his funeral that leaves Yang Cheng devastated and revenge-driven. Blaming himself for Shang’s death, Cheng vows revenge and turns to Shang’s father for support, revealing that he identified one of the culprits as a man who once kidnapped Pomelo.

(Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Following Shang’s father’s orders, Enlighter uncovers that the killers were quietly released from prison, hinting at a conspiracy. Enlighter suspects the old E-Soul is behind it all, turning Cheng’s lifelong hero into his greatest adversary.

Determined to settle the matter, Cheng challenges the old E-Soul to a duel for the title. Despite his reluctance, the old E-Soul is pressured into accepting. As Cheng trains and prepares obsessively, he begins to grow distant from Xia, who fears losing yet another friend.

Meanwhile, Uncle Rock devises a plan to exploit a gap in the old E-Soul’s impenetrable defense, giving Cheng a shot at victory. The duel coincides with Lucky Cyan’s concert, where Xia attends with a heavy heart, sitting beside two empty seats, a symbolic reflection of her emotional loss.

Lucky Cyan debuts in To Be Hero X episode 7 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

As the battle unfolds, Cheng recalls his hesitation during Shang’s murder and resolves not to falter again. With his Trust Value rising to match the old E-Soul’s and Uncle Rock’s plan in motion, both fighters deliver their ultimate blows.

Then comes a shocking twist. Uncle Rock, appearing slightly different, is shown to have orchestrated everything, from Pomelo’s kidnapping to Shang’s murder, manipulating Cheng all this time. In a chilling scene, he eliminates the two kidnapping perpetrators by drowning them alive in cement, erasing all traces of his involvement.

As To Be Hero X episode 7 ends, the Commission announces the death of one E-Soul. The final scene shows E-Soul, wearing Cheng’s costume, standing in Hero Tower beside Uncle Rock, implying that the old E-Soul was the one who perished.

The old E-Soul in the duel (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Kōdai Kakimoto’s direction and Yuniko Ayana’s scripting, To Be Hero X episode 7 delivers peak storytelling. Cheng’s emotional transformation is portrayed with striking depth and intensity, unfolding at a perfectly measured pace.

The growing distance between Cheng and Xia is effectively mirrored through the narrative’s parallel structure, juxtaposing the intense duel with the emotional undercurrents of Lucky Cyan’s concert.

The emotional impact of Cheng facing off against the very hero who once saved him in childhood, only to defeat him with his own hands, adds a darker note to the plot. This emotional complexity is further heightened by the revelation that Uncle Rock, working in the shadows, orchestrated the entire chain of events.

Unbeknownst to Yang Cheng, he has been a pawn all along in Uncle Rock’s grand scheme, lending an additional twist to his arc. These critical developments, Cheng stepping into his future as the new E-Soul and joining the ranks of the top 10 heroes, are handled with narrative elegance and skillful execution.

From its fluid pacing and brilliant character dynamics to its cinematic production and emotional depth, To Be Hero X episode 7 stands as another stellar entry in the series, maintaining the show’s consistent standard of excellence.

To Be Hero X episode 7: An overall production criticism

The collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio once again delivers an exceptional viewing experience with To Be Hero X episode 7. Beyond its gripping narrative, the episode stands out for its consistently high production quality.

One of its most notable aspects is the animation, which continues to be a hallmark of the series. The anime’s signature fusion of 2D and 3D animation maintains its visual allure, but this episode particularly stands out with the return of more impactful 2D sequences.

Uncle Rock in To Be Hero X episode 7 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Unlike the two previous episodes, where 2D animation was used more sparingly, episode 7 reintroduces it with impact in both flashbacks and major scenes, such as Cheng’s emotional breakdown, the duel, and Lucky Cyan’s concert. These moments are stylized with striking detail.

It adds gravity and resonance to Cheng’s internal turmoil as he confronts the bitter truth about his once-revered hero. The 2D fight sequences are especially dynamic, heightening the tension and immersing viewers in the dramatic stakes with visual flair and precision.

The concert scene featuring Lucky Cyan is rendered in elegant 2D and creates a perfect counterbalance to the heated battle. Melancholic and atmospheric, it captures Xia’s sorrow with nuance.

Old E-Soun vs. new E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The alternating sequences between the concert and the duel are masterfully edited, building a rhythm of emotional peaks and narrative tension. The 3D animation remains polished and consistent. Voice performances across the cast are once again top-tier. The music by the powerhouse team of Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others continues to elevate the overall presentation.

Each track intensifies the mood of its respective scene, heightening the emotional and dramatic highs of the episode and further enhancing the cinematic essence. Lucky Cyan’s song, juxtaposed with the intense duel, serves as a perfect show of To Be Hero X episode 7’s peak audiovisual brilliance.

Final thoughts

Cheng as he fights the old E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 7 not only meets expectations but surpasses them, further cementing the series as one of Spring 2025’s standout titles.

As Yang Cheng’s transformation into E-Soul concludes, the story can now explore its deeper implications, particularly the connection to E-Soul eliminating Moon and the larger forces operating behind the scenes.

With To Be Hero X episode 7 unveiling broader conspiracies, questions surrounding Uncle Rock’s true identity, his motives, and the ultimate goal behind orchestrating this chain of events are beginning to surface.

As the narrative complexity deepens and the intensity continues to rise, viewers can expect even more tense developments and shocking revelations in the episodes to come. With Lucky Cyan making her official debut in this installment, it’s likely the spotlight will soon shift to her storyline, setting the stage for the next arc.

