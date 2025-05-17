Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Episode 7 brings several pivotal turns as Sin’s group confronts Nerville in his transformed, god-like form.

Despite Unika joining their side, she is ultimately captured by Nerville. Sin rallies the Gears worldwide to gain the upper hand and, with crucial support from Ky, Dizzy, and the rest of the team, successfully breaches the core to face the main body.

With stakes at their highest, the upcoming finale is expected to deliver the climactic battle, revealing how Sin defeats Nerville, and whether he can rescue Unika in time.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 (finale) release date, time, and countdown

Unika faces Nerville (Image via SANZIGEN)

As previously mentioned, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 is set for release on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, May 24, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be sooner due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the same day.

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, May 24 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, May 24 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, May 24 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 24 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 24 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 24 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, May 24 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 25 12:00 AM

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 will air on multiple television channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for ABC TV on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 2:45 AM JST and later that evening on AT-X at 9 PM JST. A later broadcast will follow on BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, June 7, 2025, at 11 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this debut anime on various online sites, accessible first on d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, half an hour after the TV release. On ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Japan, Bandai Channel, and other sites, the availability begins starting Monday, May 26, 2025, after 11 PM JST.

For most international audiences, this Spring 2025 series is streaming on Crunchyroll, which allows worldwide viewers to enjoy Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8.

A brief synopsis of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7

Sin and Sol (Image via SANZIGEN)

In Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 7, titled "Dark Sun," Sin and his team face the monstrous form of future Nerville. As countless clones begin to gather, Sin deduces that their only hope lies in targeting the main body, sealed high in the sky within a multidimensional distortion barrier.

While they struggle to find a way to breach it, Ramlethal and Elphelt launch a preemptive strike that forces Nerville to momentarily retreat, buying precious time.

With Nerville set to fully recover in nine hours, Jack-O’ and the others prepare to breach the barrier using mass-gathered magic. Paradigm and Vernon aid in coordinating the response, uniting Gears and humans alike. Meanwhile, Unika, weighed down by guilt, distances herself. Sin attempts to comfort her, but she remains unconvinced.

Elsewhere, Bridget is severely injured by one of Nerville's clones, prompting Unika to step up. She amplifies the magical strike aimed at the rift, successfully breaching it, but is immediately captured by Nerville and pulled inside as he begins sealing the rift to regenerate.

Believing Unika is still alive, Sin suggests using a tracker to locate her. A strike team is formed, intending to infiltrate Nerville's body and use his own virus-infused bullet to trigger his self-destruction, exploiting his new Gear-like state. As the main body re-emerges and countless clones swarm globally, Sin commands Gears worldwide to fight back.

The team breaks through the rift. Ky and Dizzy also awaken and provide aid, and Axl emerges and joins the charge. With all the help, episode 7 ends with Sin entering Nerville’s core, closing on an intense cliffhanger.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8? (speculative)

Nerville's clone (Image via SANZIGEN)

With the tense and pivotal developments of this penultimate entry, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 8 is poised to deliver the climactic showdown against Nerville’s main body.

As the tension hits its peak, the finale is expected to center on Sin’s final confrontation with Nerville and the desperate effort to save Unika before it’s too late.

