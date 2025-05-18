To Be Hero X episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Afterwards, the episode will be digitally available on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for international fans, with English subs.

The previous episode concluded the E-Soul arc, primarily focusing on Yang Cheng's duel against the old E-Soul. The episode also revealed the identity of the main orchestrator behind Yang Cheng's life. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens in the next hero arc, which will begin in To Be Hero X episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 8.

To Be Hero X episode 8 release date and time

Yang Cheng as E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As per the donghua's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 8 will be released on May 25, 2025, at 9:30 am JST.

However, because of the differences in time zones, many interested fans from global regions can watch To Be Hero X episode 8 on May 24, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 8, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 8?

The old E-Soul in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 8 on Fuji TV and other networks. Additionally, the series from the Spring 2025 anime line-up can be enjoyed on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital streaming sites in Japan.

Furthermore, anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, India, and the Middle East can stream To Be Hero X episode 8 on Crunchyroll. In addition, the episode will be digitally streamed on Bilibili Global in selected regions.

To Be Hero X episode 7 recap

Mr. Shand and Yang Cheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode commences with a scene at a park, where many guests have come to attend Shang Chao's funeral rites. Shang Chao's father, Mr. Shand, laments that fate has played a cruel joke on his son. He refuses to accept a world that deems his son's fate fair. Meanwhile, Yang Cheng approaches Mr. Shand and apologizes.

Mr. Shand feels he should go and avenge Shang Chao's death if he truly has regrets in his heart. Yang replies that it's precisely why he has come to him. He mentions that he has vaguely identified the gunman, and it's none other than the person who kidnapped Little Pomelo.

Yang Cheng has identified the man based on the scar that he left on his throat. Following this, the narrative shifts to a scene featuring Yang Cheng and Xia Qing. Xia asks Yang Cheng why he has chosen to work alone instead of relaying the information about the killer to the Commission's agents.

Yang Cheng challenges E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yang tells her that it's because Shang's killer was supposed to be in jail for Pomelo's kidnapping case. Hence, he can't trust anyone. At this moment, Yang receives a call from Enlighter, who informs him that the perpetrators and their agent are missing. From Enlighter's information, Yang Cheng deduces that the old E-Soul might be behind Shang Chao's death.

Therefore, he calls for a press conference, where he challenges the original E-Soul to a duel on the 34th E-Soul anniversary. Overwhelmed with thoughts of revenge, Yang Cheng wants to crush him. Meanwhile, the old E-Soul's manager explains to the hero that he must accept the challenge, or else his Trust Value will go down.

He even shows him a few videos from the influencers and his supporters, who want their favorite hero to show some guts and face the challenger's proposal. As such, the old E-Soul has no choice but to accept the duel. Following this, the episode shifts the focus to Yang Cheng, training hard at the warehouse.

Uncle Rock and Xia Qing (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Uncle Rock notices that Yang Cheng's punches are lethal. Xia Qing explains to him that Shang Chao designed a device before his death, which increases Yang Cheng's punch force. However, Uncle Rock believes even with such a device, it might be difficult to breach the old E-Soul's defense powered by modern technology.

However, he mentions that if they can get E-Soul to use his ultimate move, Lightning Slash, they will get an opening. According to the episode, E-Soul's Lightning Slash is a double-edged technique that raises his attack at the cost of his defensive capabilities. Yang Cheng wonders if the hero will ever use that power.

Following this, the episode shows a scene between Yang Cheng and Xia Qing, where the latter asks him if he remembers his promise. Yang replies that he does. Yet, at the same time, he reminds her that he now has many supporters relying on him. Yang cannot let them down by backing out.

Yang Cheng fights against the old E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After that, the episode focuses on the duel. The media hypes up the duel by speculating on the possible winner. Elsewhere, Xia Qing attends Lucky Cyan's concert alone. There are two empty seats beside her, which were reserved for Shang Chao and Yang Cheng. She is overwhelmed with emotions as she realizes that she has lost both her friends.

Meanwhile, the old E-Soul easily defends against Yang Cheng's attacks. However, his supporters on social media want him to perform the Lightning Slash, a move he used 34 years ago against Zero. Apparently, Uncle Rock has sold his cafe and used the money to buy the influencers to trigger this situation.

The old E-Soul's manager urges him to use the move, as he gradually loses his Trust Value. With no choice, E-Soul charges the Lightning Slash. On the other hand, Yang Cheng recalls the moment of Shang Chao's death. The episode reveals that he could have saved the boy if he hadn't recalled Shang Chao's feelings for Xia Qing.

The E-Soul's Trust Value merges (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In other words, Yang Cheng couldn't accelerate his feet with lightning, as he was overcome with jealousy. However, he doesn't make the same mistake twice. He charges at E-Soul, who responds with his Lightning Slash. At this moment, the episode shifts the focus to Uncle Rock and reveals his true colors. According to the episode, Uncle Rock orchestrated the major events of Yang Cheng's life.

As a manipulator, he orchestrated Little Pomelo's kidnapping, rejected Yang from the E-Soul audition, and ordered one of the kidnappers to kill the "fake E-Soul," aware of the fact that Shang Chao would have been at the warehouse. Uncle Rock also killed the kidnappers by drowning them alive in cement.

Uncle Rock and E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As his actual colors are revealed, the episode shows him watching television. The Commission announces that one of the E-Souls has succumbed to death. As a result, their Trust Values have merged. Interestingly, the one who is alive seems to be Yang Cheng. The episode ends with Uncle Rock and Yang Cheng looking ahead from the Hero Tower.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 8?

According to the preview video shared by the series' official staff, To Be Hero X episode 8 will begin the Lucky Cyan arc, and introduce the next hero after E-Soul.

As evident from the short clip, Lucky Cyan grew up in a welfare home, along with many children around her age. One of them happens to be a kid, resembling Yang Cheng. Therefore, To Be Hero X episode 8 will explore Lucky Cyan's past and focus on how she becomes a hero.

