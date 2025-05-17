Fire Force season 3 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms, with English subs.
In the previous episode, Benimaru arrived at the Fuchu prison to save the cornered Company 8 members from the White-clad. He demonstrated brilliance, rescued Shinra and co., and returned to Asakusa.
On the other hand, Hibana, Karim, and Huo Yan discovered shocking truths about the Holy Sol orphanage and its connections to creating doppelgangers. Hibana was also horrified to see Sumire's actual colors. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 8.
Fire Force season 3 episode 8 release date and time
As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will be released on May 24, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, due to the time zone and simulcast differences, many fans can catch the episode on Friday, May 23, 2025.
The release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 8?
Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will be televised on local Japanese networks like CBC, TBS, MBS, and later on BS-TBS and NBC channels. In addition, the episode can be enjoyed on Netflix in Japan.
Furthermore, interested viewers from global regions excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Taiwan can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 8 on Crunchyroll as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up.
Fire Force season 3 episode 7 recap
The episode kicked off with Benimaru Shinmon arriving at the Fuchu Prison to save Company 8 members from the destructive powers of the White Clad members. Benimaru asked Hinawa and others to grab onto the Matoi he had brought. Elsewhere, Joker burns the Infernal Bugs on Akitaru Obi's body to save him.
After being rescued by Joker, Akitaru Obi asked Shinra about Leonard Burns. Meanwhile, Shinra Kusakabe was too fatigued to stand, so Obi picked him up. Elsewhere, Benimaru demonstrated his flames to keep the White Clad members at bay. With his brilliance, he managed to take the worn-out Company 8 members to Asakusa.
Although the firefighters got away, Haumea said that everything had gone according to their plans. Since all the Pillars had gathered, she wanted to initiate the beginning of the Great Cataclysm. Meanwhile, in Asakusa, Benimaru learned about the Holy Sol Empire and the Evangelist's union.
Akitaru Obi also informed him that the empire might brand them traitors after Leonard Burns's disappearance, even though it had nothing to do with them. Just as Obi had suspected, the Empire declared Shinra Kusakabe the murderer of Captain Burns and excommunicated Company 8.
At Company 1's headquarters, the members prayed before an empty casket, where Leonard Burns's body should have been. Karim and Huo Yan Li recalled their Captain's final words that they must change the world in the future. Meanwhile, Captain Pan from Company 4 felt they needed to stick with Company 8 more than ever, with the deaths of two vital figures (Hague and Burns).
On the other hand, Hibana went to the ruins of the St. Raffles convent to investigate the orphanage's connection to the doppelgangers. Interestingly, one of her gadgets signalled a low frequency near the convent's ruined altar. Karim and Huo Yan arrived at the scene, since they were also investigating the case.
Hibana cooperated with them to displace the altar. As soon as she did that, she found a hidden staircase, leading to an unknown room. Interestingly, Hibana discovered several books on botany, bugs, and cooking. At that moment, she realized something.
She surmised that the sisters at the convent were fed Infernal bugs along with their meals. In other words, the orphanage was an experimental ground for creating Infernals. The episode ended with Hibana sensing Sister Sumire behind her.
What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 8? (speculative)
Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 200 and reveal the truth about the St. Raffles Convent's connection to the doppelganger case. As evident from the latest episode, Sister Sumire is undoubtedly connected to the White-Clad.
In fact, she was fundamentally connected to the mass spontaneous human combustion case in the convent. Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will thus reveal Sumire's intentions. Additionally, the episode might show Hibana and others facing Sumire in a battle.
