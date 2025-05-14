The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 is slated to be released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Minami Shiunji acted strangely toward Arata, as she kept remembering Kotono's and Ouka's confessions. Later, she discovered that her tennis team's senior desperately wanted to win the Inter-high since it was her final shot. Although Minami was injured, she hid that fact and pushed herself.

Eventually, Arata learned about Minami's injury and decided to watch over her. Yet, given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 7.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 release date and time

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 7, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 20, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 7?

Seiha, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 will be broadcast on local Japanese syndications like AT-X, Kansai Television, Tokyo MX, BS11, and others. The episode will also be available on digital streaming sites like d Anime Store.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Indian subcontinent, and CIS can watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 on Crunchyroll as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up. The episode will also stream on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected regions.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 recap

Minami and Arata in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6, titled Now's the Time, begins with Minami Shiunji acting strangely after she sees Arata returning from his jogging session in the morning. When Arata asks her what happened, she says that everything is fine. Following this, the episode shows a moment where Arata Shiunji gets bitten by his Doberman.

Afterward, the episode shifts the focus to Minami playing tennis at the school's training yard. Minami's peers are impressed by her exceptional gameplay, as she trains ahead of the Inter-high. Following the training session, Minami chats with her team's captain, Nao. She mentions that it's her final Inter-high. After that, she will be done with the club activities.

Nao, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

She thinks that their team has the perfect chance to win the tournament with Minami's form. Nao is grateful to have a junior like Minami who loves the sport. During the mid-training session, Minami overhears a few students discussing Nao's future. She finds out that Nao hasn't gotten a University recommendation.

Therefore, she will quit Tennis after the tournament. Moreover, she has already promised her parents that she will find a job if she doesn't get a scholarship. Minami becomes devastated to hear the news. She recalls the moments she shared with Nao, including their fun-filled training sessions. As such, she wants to win the Inter-high for herself.

Minami trains with Arata (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, she hides the fact that she's injured. From the following day, Minami immerses herself in training. Interestingly, Arata finds out about Minami's injury. He reminds her that she must take precautions, as a fatal injury can jeopardize her future. Yet, Arata assures her that he will personally watch over her til her Inter-high competition.

With Arata's guidance, Minami helps her team win the semi-final. Nao is thrilled that their team is finally in the finals. However, she notices Minami's injured ankle when she shows signs of discomfort. The episode also features a moment between Kotono and Arata, where the former tells her brother whether he was with Minami just now.

Arata and Banri in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Arata says that he was working out with her. Kotono then asks Arata if Minami was acting weirdly. Arata is slightly taken aback by Kotono's question. After ruminating for a while, he says that she wasn't. Later, Banri teases Arata for a while when the latter asks her not to loiter around wearing only undergarments in the morning.

Banri then recalls that it's the day of the Inter-high finals for Minami. At this moment in the episode, Seiha comes to the living room, asking if anyone has seen Minami. The episode ends with the Shiunji siblings realizing that Minami has gone missing.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 7? (speculative)

Minami playing tennis (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 17 since the latest installment covered chapters 14-16.

The episode will reveal Minami's whereabouts and why she went missing in the first place. Furthermore, The Shiunji Family Children episode 7 will disclose the outcome of the Inter-high tournament.

