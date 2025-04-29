The Shiunji Family Children anime reveals English dub release date, cast, and more

On Monday, April 28, 2025, Crunchyroll revealed that it will release the English dubbed version of The Shiunji Family Children anime on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, along with the anime's fourth episode, which has multiple subs. The company further announced the English dub cast and crew members for the title. The anime premiered on April 8, 2025, in Japan.

Ad

Under the production of Doga Kobo, The Shiunji Family Children anime serves as an adaptation of Rent-A-Girlfriend author Reiji Miyajima's eponymous manga series. Hakusensha's Young Animal Magazine has been serializing the original manga since February 2022, with six tankobon volumes released so far.

The Shiunji Family Children anime's English dub premieres on April 29, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest information from Crunchyroll, the English dub for The Shiunji Family Children anime is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, with the first episode. Although the company didn't reveal the exact time, the English dub episode will premiere after the streaming of the fourth episode's subbed version at 7 am PT.

Following its television premiere on April 8, 2025, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels, The Shiunji Family Children anime has released three episodes, with the fourth episode slated to be released on April 29, 2025. Anime enthusiasts from global regions (North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India) can stream the series on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Furthermore, Crunchyroll has announced the English dub cast members for The Shiunji Family Children anime. The dub cast members are here as follows:

Abi Kumar as Arata Shiunji

Amber May as Seiha Shiunji

Taylor Murphy as Banri Shiunji

Mogran Berry as Minami Shiunji

Rebecca Danae as Ouka Shiunji

Terri Doty as Kotono Shiunji

Dallas Reid as Shion Shiunji

Cris George as Kaname, Narrator, and Velzekyll

Mallorie Rodak as Lala

Brianna Roberts as Yamaguchi

Moreover, the English crew members are also revealed. Jill Harris is the English dub director, while Susie Nixon is the producer. Neal Malley is listed as the Mixer, while Tina Son is the Engineer. Audrey Drake Rigg is in charge of the Adaptation.

Ad

Banri and Arata (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Japanese cast members for The Shiunji Family Children anime include Yuichiro Umehara as Arata, Rie Takahashi as Ouka, Kana Ichinose as Kotono, Chika Anzai as Banri, Marika Kono as Seiha, Hana Hishikawa as Minami, Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion, Masaki Terasoma as the Narrator and Kaname, and Yuri Kimura as Yamaguchi.

Ad

Ryoki Kamitsubo directs the anime at Doga Kobo, with Noboru Kimura handling the series scripts. Mikio Muto is the character designer, while Akki, Shota Horie, and Ginga Hoshino are enlisted as music composers.

Based on Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga, the anime centers on Arata Shiunji and his five sisters and a younger brother, Shion - known for their grace, intellect, and beauty. Yet, one day, Arata discovers that he and his siblings aren't blood related. Thus begins a forbidden love comedy story, where Arata's relationship with his sisters takes an interesting turn.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More