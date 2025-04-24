The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST on AT-X and various other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official website. After its release, the episode will be available digitally on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Arata Shiunji and the others visited an amusement park to celebrate Kotono's birthday. During their outing, Banri and Arata were separated from the rest. As such, on Banri's suggestion, they went on a mini-date. Meanwhile, Seiha told Banri and the others about Kotono's confession to Arata.

They speculated that this might be due to her young age. Additionally, the episode featured a special moment between Ouka and Arata, during which Ouka confessed her true feelings to him. Given how the episode concluded, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 4.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 release date and time

Ouka, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST.

Below are the release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 4, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 4?

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 on AT-X, BS11, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and other networks. Additionally, the episode will be available on AT-X and d Anime Store in the country.

Anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, and India can stream The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 on Crunchyroll.

Furthermore, interested viewers from South and Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia. Viewers from Taiwan can also catch the episode on Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 recap

The Shiunji Family Children episode 3, titled For Now, begins with Arata Shiunji running into Kotono in the morning. He is surprised that Kotono is acting perfectly normal, especially after their previous scene in the washroom, where the young girl confessed her feelings to him. Arata thinks that his words may have finally reached Kotono's ears.

At this moment, Seiha also comes in and teases Arata for not addressing her properly. She wants Arata to call her Seiha-chan instead of just Seiha. After the opening scene, the episode shifts to the school, where Arata checks on his crush. Ouka asks Arata if he has ever tried telling his crush, "I love you." Arata wonders why he would do that since the girl already has a boyfriend.

The siblings head to an amusement park (Image via Doga Kobo)

Shortly after, Ouka's friends call her. They gossip about Arata, whom they think looks dashing. One of them even expresses a desire to marry Arata and become Ouka's sister-in-law. Ouka, however, objects, using numerous negative adjectives to describe Arata as incompetent. Yet, somehow, she also glorifies him.

Following this, the episode shows Arata and his siblings heading to an amusement park to celebrate Kotono's birthday. While Minami, Ouka, and the others enjoy the amusement park's vibe, Banri and Arata decide to get food for everyone. When they return, they find no one around. Arata tries calling them on the phone, but they don't answer.

The male protagonist realizes that they must have gone off on their own to catch some rides. Consequently, Banri feels they should enjoy their "date" til others return. The episode highlights Banri's intense devotion to ensuring their bond as siblings won't be severed. Interestingly, Arata shares this sentiment. During their mini-date, a young girl accidentally spills water, and Arata jumps in front of Banri to keep her from getting soaked.

Seiha, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Arata's t-shirt gets soaked, he doesn't flinch at all. Instead, he tells Banri that he will protect her as her little brother. Arata's confession touches Banri's heart. Later, they reunite with the other siblings and enjoy various rides. While Arata, Shion, and Kotono wander off, Seiha mentions the incident involving Arata and Kotono to the others.

They decide to take it lightly for now, as Kotono is still quite young. Banri and the others believe it might just be a phase she's going through. In any case, they vow to keep it a secret. Shortly after, Arata and the others return, and they enjoy the fireworks together. After the ending credits, Ouka and Arata share a moment at the amusement park. The episode concludes with Ouka telling Arata that she loves him.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 4? (speculative)

Arata and Ouka in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 8 of the original manga by Reiji Miyajima and focus on Arata Shiunji's reply to Ouka's sudden confession.

Undoubtedly, Arata will be hesitant to accept Ouka's proposal because he still sees her as his younger sister. Even though they aren't blood-related, Arata will look to preserve their usual bond. Additionally, The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 may feature a moment between Minami and Arata.

