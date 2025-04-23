Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine’s mutual romantic feelings now explicitly highlighted, the series is expected to continue focusing on them in the coming weeks.

While a lack of pre-release leaks is all but guaranteed, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 has at least confirmed its release info.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 release date and time

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 should at least briefly expand on Shirota and Takamine's history together (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 11 pm JST on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Virtually every major region and timezone will see this translate to a release sometime on April 30 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Thursday, May 1, instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 is currently slated to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00 am, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5?

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 should begin introducing the series' side characters (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll first confirmed this in the announcement of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. While no alternate language dubs have been announced as of this article's writing, the series' popularity suggests one may be announced after the first season ends.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 began with Takamine and Shirota in swim class, where she had beaten the swim team’s ace. However, she redid until beating him in backstroke, which she was ultimately satisfied with. She then teased Shirota about ogling her while she was swimming and her unconventional method of using her ability. As the two parted ways, she told him to wait up for her after school. She then took him to go underwear shopping.

At the store, she asked him to pick out a pair, with Shirota initially picking out a very risque pair before growing embarrassed after this was pointed out. He eventually settled on one, with Takamine urging him to come try it on with her. She teased him further here, which led to him being so stressed that he passed out. After waking up and leaving the store, his words praising her made it clear that he liked her and that she felt similarly.

The next day at school, Shirota had gotten a cold, with Takamine walking him home after noticing. After teasing him too much initially, she used her ability to redo events and spend the afternoon nursing him back to health. This included lying in bed with him until he fell asleep, where her feelings were further teased. The episode ended with Takamine at home musing on how she first met Shirota as a child, which officially confirmed her romantic feelings for him.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 (speculative)?

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 should begin with Shirota back at school with Takamine, healthy once again thanks to her efforts. After thanking her for this, she’ll likely say something alluding to her feelings once more before going back to teasing him. This should lead to a focus on Takamine using her ability for something, which hasn’t been a major focus recently.

Episode 5 should likewise continue focusing on Shirota as he tries to fulfill his closest duties, likely struggling to do so based on the specific situation they’ll end up in. The episode should end with the supporting cast seen in pre-release promotional material finally being introduced, likely by discovering Takamine’s power themselves.

