Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4: Takamine's feelings for Shirota confirmed as she nurses him back to health

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 was expected to focus primarily on further developing Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine’s mutual romantic interest. Officially released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the latest installment for the series did this via the pair spending significant time with each other outside of school.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 likewise continues the last release’s foundational effort to begin building up the pair’s romance. More specifically, it did so by focusing on the pair becoming true friends with each other rather than highlighting Shirota’s role as Takamine’s closet as the first two episodes did.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 sees Takamine go out of her way to care for Shirota

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 began with Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine gathered by a pool with others. She defeated the ace of the swim team in an unofficial race, but was unsatisfied, redoing the event several times over. On the last redo, she chose to swim backstroke instead of freestyle, with Shirota blushing as he commented on how beautiful she was. She beat the swim team’s ace here once again and was finally satisfied.

Takamine then revealed there was no particular reason for her redos, instead wanting to leave as much of an impression as possible with her victory. She then asked Shirota which redo impressed him the most, clearly implying she knew he was ogling her during the backstroke timeline. He then asked how she used her ability without underwear, to which she revealed she was wearing pasties and simply removed those instead.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 saw Takamine tease Shirota over this before telling him to wait for her after school as she walked away. The two were then seen shopping for new underwear for her together, where she genuinely asked his opinion on what she should buy. She even asked him to pick out a pair of underwear which he felt suited her, saying he should be involved given his role as her closet.

Takamine puts Shirota in an embarrassing situation to begin Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Shirota picked out a very revealing pair, which Takamine teased him about before he realized his mistake. After picking out a pair, she went to try them on, and told him to come with her. She teased him further here as he tried to maintain his dignity and impartiality. However, she pushed him too hard to the point where he fainted from overstimulation. Unsurprisingly, Takamine teased him further about this before asking why he chose the pair of blue underwear for her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 saw Shirota try to dodge the question, but she refused to allow it. He then explained that her high status and class made him think of the blue sky, and that how unfathomable she is reminded him of the sea. He initially felt embarrassed after saying this, especially when Takamine showed no reaction to this news. Shirota then asked her if she liked them, to which she said she wouldn’t be putting them on.

However, she clarified that if she did so, her ability wouldn’t be the “Eternal Virgin Road” anymore. In other words, she seemed to be suggesting that this underwear and experience represented her feelings for Shirota. Likewise, she seemingly wanted to save that specific pair of underwear for consummating their relationship. Focus then shifted to school the next day, where Shirota had caught a cold and Takamine offered to walk him home.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 saw her going through his computer when they got home, asking him which folder hid his dirty secrets. She called her walking him home “closet maintenance,” wanting to ensure he was taking care of himself so he could then fulfill his duties to her. She likewise offered to cook for him since he hadn’t been eating well lately, offering to cook for, feed, and bathe him while wearing nothing but an apron.

Having had enough of Takamine’s teasing, he began pushing her out of his room and saying he could take care of himself. Recognizing that she made a mistake, she decided to use her ability to redo the situation. When he came to, she had already made him a meal and prepared a steamed towel for him to wipe his sweat with. She then left him to eat as he wondered if she undid her teasing of him, leading him to wonder why she is always either cruel or kind to him.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 saw Shirota suspect Takamine only wanted to ensure he could function as her closet. However, after she came in to clean up, she got into bed with him on the pretext of keeping his body warm since he’s sick. However, when Shirota was shocked at this, she redid the day’s events to ensure she didn’t smell like sweat, which she assumed was his problem. After assuring she wasn’t teasing him, she finally got into bed.

Takamine's love for Shirota is made quite clear in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4's final minutes (Image via Liden Films)

While she claimed that she was only ensuring her closet’s upkeep, her blushing betrayed her feelings. She likewise apologized for teasing him and not being as thoughtful to his condition as she should have been. She then pulled him into her chest on the pretext of giving him oxytocin which would help him relax and fall asleep easier likewise. Shirota realized that what he felt as Takamine held him was simply being safe, not feeling what one may have expected him to.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 4 saw him likewise ask why she’s kind to him at times and cruel at others. She asked him which would make him happier, but he fell asleep in her arms before hearing this. While walking home, Takamine remembered feeling ostracized as a child until she met Shirota, where she was clearly smitten with him. The episode ended with her laying in bed and confirming out loud that she truly did care for him.

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, episode 4 is the most significant installment yet in terms of actually developing the romantic aspects of Takamine and Shirota’s relationship. While the latter is still working to realize the truth behind his feelings, the former outwardly confesses them to the audience in the episode’s final scenes. Likewise, fans can expect the series to keep this momentum going for the near future before introducing the side characters seen in pre-release promotional material.

