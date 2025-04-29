The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following that, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

The previous episode revealed that Minami had witnessed Ouka's confession to Arata. She wanted to know whether the duo had any developments following that night. As such, she told Banri about it. Banri then took Arata on a date and tried to find out about her relationship with Ouka.

However, she couldn't. Meanwhile, Minami sent a text in the sisters-only group that she had probably misheard Ouka's confession. However, she immediately deleted the text. Yet, someone had already seen her message. Given how the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait for the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 5.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 release date and time

Arata and Banri in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official site and the release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

The release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 5, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 5?

Minami, Ouka, and Kotono (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent stations. In addition, the episode will be distributed on AT-X and d Anime Store in Japan.

Likewise, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India can watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

Furthermore, anime lovers from South and Southeast Asia can view the episode on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global. Additionally, fans from Taiwan can catch the episode on Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 recap

Ouka, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Shiunji Family Children episode 4 begins with Ouka confessing her love to Arata. When Arata expresses his wonder, Ouka says she has only told him what she wanted to say. She adds that she has already heard about Arata's situation with Kotono and commends him for handling it like a mature person.

After a short conversation, Ouka leaves for the washroom and tells Arata to tell Seiha that she likes the "blue" souvenir. The episode also features a flashback scene, where Shion asks Arata whether he has started looking at his sisters as other women since they are no longer blood-related. Yet, Arata wants to preserve the relationship they have built over the years.

Seiha, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The next morning, Arata is seen exercising in the training room. Minami enters the room and slightly hesitates to talk to Arata. The episode eventually reveals that Minami witnessed the moment Ouka confessed her feelings to Arata. Hence, she wants to know about Arata and Ouka's current status. She even asks Arata what she feels about Ouka, but she doesn't get the answer she's searching for.

After finishing his training, Arata accidentally enters the washroom while Seiha changes her clothes. However, Seiha doesn't react much. Since the washroom is occupied, Arata decides to push for one more set in the training room. Eventually, he returns to his room and finds Banri. The eldest Shiunji sister teases Arata and asks him to go on a date with her.

Interestingly, Banri takes Arata to an electronics store to get him a new smartphone. Meanwhile, Arata senses that Banri is acting more cheerful than usual, and wonders what's wrong with her. Yet, he also enjoys talking to her about the precious memories they shared. Eventually, Banri asks Arata if something has been troubling him.

Minami, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Arata doesn't recollect anything worth answering her. At this moment, Banri says she has to go somewhere and leaves in a hurry. She appears visibly worried about something. While returning from the date, Banri calls Minami and informs her that she has already asked Arata about Ouka, and there doesn't seem to be anything unusual.

Meanwhile, Minami accidentally sends a text message in the "Daughters" group that she has probably misheard Ouka's confession. She deletes it immediately, praying that no one has seen it. However, the episode ends with the revelation that Kotono has seen Minami's text.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 5? (speculative)

Kotono, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 will likely cover chapter 11 and beyond from Reiji Miyajima's manga, and show Arata Shiunji playing Twister with Seiha at her request. Even though Arata views Seiha as his sister, the latter's bold attempts might land him in a fix.

At the same time, The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 will likely show Kotono confessing her feelings for Arata to everyone. Overall, the episode will have plenty of wholesome moments between Arata and his siblings.

