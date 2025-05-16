Is Sumire a White-Clad? Fire Force season 3 episode 7 ending explained 

With the release of Fire Force season 3 episode 7 earlier today, fans finally saw the conclusion to the rescue of Captain Akitaru Obi from the White-Clad. This included the dramatic introduction of Dragon, his first clash with Arthur Boyle, and the conclusion of Shinra Kusakabe’s fight with Leonard Burns.
However, fans are understandably more concerned with Fire Force season 3 episode 7’s end, which seemingly saw Hibana discover the truth of the fire at the St. Raffles Convent. Likewise, the episode’s final scenes left many wondering whether or not Sister Sumire, the caretaker of Hibana and the Convent’s other children, was actually a member of the White-Clad.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.
Fire Force season 3 episode 7 confirms Sister Sumire’s true identity as a White-Clad member
In the final minutes of Fire Force season 3 episode 7, fans saw it confirmed that Sister Sumire was indeed a member of the White-Clad. This information was revealed via Hibana’s investigation of the St. Raffles Convent with the help of Karim Flam and Huo Yan Li. After discovering a basement with textbooks and research on various subjects like agriculture and insects, Hibana’s childhood was recontextualized before her eyes.
It’s implied that the Convent’s emphasis on agricultural sustenance was a cover on Sumire’s part to farm the Adolla Bugs which cause Spontaneous Human Combustion. Hibana then thinks back to the meals the children would eat, with an image and the sound of an Adolla Bug scurrying in a dark area appearing as she mused on this. While the imagery is implicit, this clearly confirms that they were being fed Adolla Bugs in their meals, which led to the tragedy at the Convent.
Fire Force season 3 episode 7 also sees Hibana realize that she and the other girls were given the names of flowers because they were being produced and raised like crops. In other words, Sumire was raising human sacrifices who could be turned into Infernals via the consumption of Adolla Bugs in order to achieve the White-Clad’s ultimate goals. Likewise, this is the truth behind the tragic incident which took the lives of all the children but Iris and Hibana.
The next episode will see this officially confirmed by Sister Sumire herself via her responses to Hibana’s accusations and questions. Likewise, the true answer can be considered what fans see and learn via Hibana’s realizations in the final moments of this latest episode. Although there’s no more information on these events beyond the confirmation coming from Sumire herself, fans can expect other information to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Sumire being a White-Clad also makes sense given how many of their members were hiding in plain sight. The most prominent examples of this include Rekka Hoshimiya and Giovanni, each of whom were a member and leader of Special Fire Force Company 1 and 3, respectively. Especially considering the White-Clad’s control over the Holy Sol Temple, it makes perfect sense that Sumire is indeed a White-Clad.
In summation
Fire Force season 3 episode 7 officially confirms Sister Sumire, the woman who raised Hibana and Iris at the St. Raffles Convent, to be a member of the White-Clad. This is confirmed via Hibana realizing the true nature of her childhood, where she and the others were raised to become Infernals like crops. Likewise, the episode also confirms Sumire to be behind the mass Spontaneous Human Combustion outbreak via feeding the young children the Adolla Bugs.
