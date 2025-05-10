Fire Force season 3 episode 6: David Production getting the details right makes for another perfect episode

Following the first truly perfect installment of the season, fans expected David Production to up the ante even further with Fire Force season 3 episode 6 and its climactic focus. Officially released on Friday, May 9, 2025, the latest installment not only continued this perfect streak, but upped its quality even further by nature of some shrewd choices.

Ad

One of the most exemplary of these choices in Fire Force season 3 episode 6 was the reordering of a flashback focused on Leonard Burns and Joker’s origins together. Along with several other composition and stylization details, this helped to hammer home the main themes and resolution of the season’s opening conflict between Shinra Kusakabe and Burns.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 review: David Production’s granular focus pays off in spades for what’s the best episode yet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, David Production’s focus on the details is a major part of what makes Fire Force season 3 episode 6 such an enjoyable watch. The aforementioned reordered flashback is one of the best examples of this. While still impactful in its original sequential spot, its presence here is heightened given how thematically relevant it is to Shinra Kusakabe and Leonard Burns’ battle. Combined with Joker’s presence, it’s proven to be the right move by the studio.

Ad

The episode’s impact frames also drive this home, particularly those for Shinra’s final attack against Burns. Four impact frames within this sequence serve as renditions of Shinra and Burns’ first meeting after Shinra loses his family. It’s an incredible touch which both heightens the actual animation quality, and gives the moment an added layer of depth. Once again, these details help to take the episode from great to truly perfect.

Ad

Fire Force season 3 episode 6’s overall incredible animation helps to further drive this home. Generally speaking, the fight’s animation is fluid and consistently high quality with no noticeable errors to speak of. While there are definitely some scenes where it’s less vibrant than others, none of these are egregious enough to truly hold it against David Production. Certain stylization choices throughout the episode also heighten the animation, such as when Shinra uses Corna.

Ad

Shinra's final attack on burns is a particularly high point for Fire Force season 3 episode 6 (Image via David Production)

The episode’s general composition and stylization even outside of fight scene animation is also extremely impressive. Burns’ final moments stand out, with the choice to have his point of view be fans’ when his doppelganger arrives being extremely effective. The opening scene seeing Burns opposite the Fire Force logo to highlight his being in the wrong is also well done. Likewise, him praying to the symbol after urging Shinra on drives home his true feelings.

Ad

Fire Force season 3 episode 6’s brief but still memorable focus on Dragon and the other members of the Eighth also highlights these effective and creative choices. The smoke showing Dragon in his transformed state before clearing to reveal him in human form particularly stands out. The focus on Iris during Dragon’s attack is equally effective thanks to its stylization, and also creates narrative intrigue given the according emphasis it receives.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode’s overall narrative is equally as well done, with the pacing truly perfect. The ending cliffhanger is also exceptional, seeing the unexpected but certainly welcome arrival of Benimaru Shinmon teased for the next release. The episode’s dialogue is also exceptional, especially in the context of Burns versus Shinra. The former’s measured method of speaking during their fight perfectly culminates into the specification of his ideals and values after his defeat is clear.

Ad

While these are certainly the most notable and praiseworthy aspects of Fire Force season 3 episode 6, the rest of the episode is far from worthy of critique. Voice acting, while not incredibly exceptional, is sufficient given what’s at stake and the episode’s focus. The inclusion of brief focuses on Sho Kusakabe and Joker during Shinra and Burns’ fight is also welcome, but not particularly noteworthy outside of further enhancing this main focus.

Ad

Final thoughts

Burns' sendoff for the series is a major part of what makes Fire Force season 3 episode 6 so great (Image via David Production)

Without a doubt, David Production takes their best and makes it even better in this latest installment. While this trend’s continuation is questionable given how climactic this individual episode is, it’s clear that the season is finally hitting its stride in typical series fashion. At the very least, fans can rest assured that the slow but steady buildup to the final season’s major events has officially ended with this latest release.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More