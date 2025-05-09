Does Leonard Burns get killed by his Doppelganger in Fire Force season 3 episode 6? Status explained

Fire Force season 3 episode 6, released on May 9, 2025, witnessed one of the shocking developments in the story, as Leonard Burns's doppelganger emerged from the shadows and impaled him. The doppelganger then raised Burns above and mysteriously disappeared through a portal.
Undoubtedly, fans might be curious about Leonard Burns's fate, considering he is one of the vital characters of the story. Following the episode's release, many fans may ask, "Does Leonard Burns die?" or, "Does Leonard Burns get killed by his doppelganger?" So, the question remains: What truly happens to Leonard Burns in Fire Force season 3 episode 6?
As seen in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Leonard Burns gets taken to the Adolla by his Doppelganger through a mysterious portal. Although the Empire declares him dead and stamps Shinra Kusakabe as his killer, in reality, Burns merges with his Doppelganger in Adolla.
In other words, he retains his consciousness, though his body becomes that of his Doppelganger. Later, in the manga, Leonard Burns appears to save Joker from his own Doppelganger. He then explains to Joker what actually happened to him in Adolla.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force manga.
Exploring Leonard Burns's fate in Fire Force season 3 episode 6 and beyond
No, Leonard Burns doesn't get killed by his doppelganger in Fire Force season 3 episode 6. Instead, he merges with his doppelganger and retains his sense of self. However, his fate in the series is more complicated than fans think.
As seen in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Leonard Burns succumbed to his defeat against Shinra, whose accelerated kick broke through his defense. Even though Burns enveloped himself with Voltage Nova: Stage Five, he couldn't defend Shinra's kick.
In the battle's aftermath, Captain Burns acknowledged Shinra Kusakabe's resolve and rested his hope on the younger ones. At that moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 6, Burns's doppelganger emerged from the shadow behind him. Burns was then suddenly impaled by his own doppelganger's horns.
The sinister figure lifted Burns, who grappled with the horns. He clasped his hands in prayer as his doppelganger took him away through a mysterious portal. Fire Force season 3 episode 6 witnessed Leonard Burns vanish into thin air, leaving Shinra and others confused.
Later, in the manga, the Empire declared Leonard Burns dead and accused Shinra Kusakabe as his killer. As a result, the 8th Company was excommunicated. Yet, that's only what the Empire believed. In truth, Burns was alive, but in a different state. According to the original manga's chapter 283, titled Shadow of the Trump Card, Burns had merged with his Doppelganger.
In the chapter, Leonard Burns emerged from the shadows when Joker was cornered by his own Doppelganger. Joker's Doppelganger believed he was safe, but Burn's other self impaled him. After that, Burns addressed Joker as Fifty-two and told him about the events that happened after he was taken to Adolla.
Although Burns was pulled into the Adolla, the firefighter kept his sense of self and merged with his own image in Adolla. Joker was convinced that Burns truly was a stubborn person. As a result, he neither lived nor died, but remained in a limbo state. Yet, considering he retained his sense of self, one cannot say he "died" in Fire Force season 3 episode 6.
Though after the events of the Great Cataclysm, Shinra rearranged reality and manipulated time, which made Leonard Burns return to life as himself.
Conclusion
Leonard Burns's unexpected fate in Fire Force season 3 episode 6 has certainly become a hot topic of discussion. Thankfully, the Company One Commander was able to retain his identity, albeit at the cost of his humanity.
Also read:
- Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule
- Why did Leonard Burns join the White Clad in Fire Force? Motive explored
- Does Akitaru Obi turn into an Infernal in Fire Force season 3 episode 4? Ending explained