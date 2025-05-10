What is Benimaru's power in Fire Force? His unique abilities, explained

As one of the strongest characters in the Fire Force series, the 7th Company Captain, Shinmon Benimaru, is feared by others. Secluding himself in his hometown of Asakusa, Shinmon also possesses a mysterious element that complements his stoic personality, further enriching his character.

With his popularity rising after his involvement with Shinra, the main protagonist, fans of the series became intrigued upon learning about his status as one of the strongest characters. Following his rise to fame, fans have been asking what Benimaru's powers are. Benimaru possesses both second and third-generation pyrokinetic powers and immense physical abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime and manga.

Benimaru's dual-generation status and powers, explained

Earning the nickname "Asakusa's King of Destruction," Shinmon Benimaru is well-regarded as the strongest officer in the Special Fire Force due to his unique ability and powerful presence. Benimaru's rare trait of having both second- and third-generation powers allows him to willfully create his own flame and control flames from external sources.

Due to his dual-generation status, Benimaru is a master of all types of combat, as his abilities enable him to create powerful long-distance projectiles, redirect attacks from other pyrokinetic users, redirect gunfire, amplify his already immense martial arts skills for close combat, and neutralize almost any pyrokinetic attacks.

Benimaru's Iai Chop ability (Image via David Production)

During Akitaru Obi's rescue from the White Clad, Benimaru faced them head-on and defeated the two pillars, Haumea and Inca. Additionally, he remained completely unfazed by Charon's immense physical attacks and defeated Charon with his Iai Chop. These instances, along with his exceptional skills, arguably make Benimaru the strongest character in the Fire Force series.

He also fought against his master, Hibachi Shinmon's doppelganger. During the fight, Benimaru fully embraced himself as the ruler of both the sun and the moon, creating a new technique, Crimon Moon's Sun Wheel, which enabled him to defeat Hibachi's doppelganger.

Benimaru's other powers and abilities in Fire Force

Apart from his unique and immense pyrokinetic abilities, Benimaru is a master of hand-to-hand combat and a master practitioner of the Iaido martial arts technique. He was able to outmaneuver and defeat Maki Oze, another advanced hand-to-hand combat expert, and he easily fended off Charon's brutish strength.

Benimaru possesses immense speed and strength that allow him to keep up with powerful enemies and often outmaneuver them. His ability to outpace Shinra's extremely fast Rapid attack demonstrates his incredible speed, while his ability to go toe-to-toe with Hibachi's doppelganger showcases his monstrous strength.

His body is also extremely durable, as he was able to withstand attacks from Demon Infernals, dopplegangers, and even immensely strong individuals like Dragon and Charon. He also exhibits significant resistance to poison, surviving and rebuffing a dose that would normally be lethal and could instantly kill any large animal.

Final thoughts

The captain of the 7th Special Fire Force Company, Shinmon Benimaru, is one of the strongest characters in the series. He plays a key role in the narrative, especially in Shinra's storyline, training and assisting him throughout the Fire Force anime and manga series.

As of the writing of this article, during the ongoing season 3, his involvement with the White Clad during Obi's rescue has yet to be seen as the series progresses. Fans highly anticipate his immense display of strength and powers, as he is the strongest character of the anime.

