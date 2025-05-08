10 anime characters who'd be perfect social media influencers

With the presence of several ecstatic and fan-favorite anime characters in the animeverse, the idea of handing out a social media account to them is quite intriguing. With their charismatic personalities and likable nature, several characters would gain instant popularity on their first-ever social media post.

From exhibiting a bubbly personality to straight-up winning people with charisma, this article discusses ten anime characters who would become internet sensations within moments of their social media journey and influence others, spreading their words and gaining followers.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Monkey D. Luffy, All Might, and 8 other anime characters who'd rock the social media influencer life

1) Pop☆Step (My Hero Academia: Vigilantes)

Pop☆Step is one of the anime characters who'd be a perfect influencer (Image via Bones)

When it comes to becoming an internet sensation, Pop☆Step from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is born for stardom. She is already a dancing and singing idol in her anime, performing for the local crowds, and has a fan base going for her. With the involvement of social media, she's going to become a household name as a dancing and singing vlogger.

With a bubbly and likeable personality to a charismatic stage performance ability, her every dancing and singing video will likely chart off the views. She also has the perfect approach for fan interaction during her performances, further strengthening her influence on others.

2) Gon Freecss (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon Freecss is one of the anime characters perfect for the influencer life (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter X Hunter's golden boy, Gon Freecss, is just built for the social media life. A friendly face with a thirst for adventure, Gon's nature and adventure vlogs would skyrocket in views with his charismatic presentation. From survival tips to makeshift DIY ideas, everything could be found on Gon's social media profile.

Gon's love for animals would also be a key point in his videos, attracting all the animal lovers. His simple-minded nature will also lead to some comedic posts made by him, giving the fans a laugh at the wholesomeness of his life alongside his friend Killua, who might collaborate with him every once in a while.

3) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy is one of the anime characters who'd be a perfect influencer (Image via Toei Animation)

Staying on the topic of adventure and comedy, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, would be one of the perfect influencers if he ever joined social media. From sailing vlogs to visiting several islands, his posts and videos would cover everything to know about the life of a pirate.

With the perfect mix of comedy, adventure, and food, his vlogs will attract several groups of fans looking for one or more of these genres. Bonus is his life alongside his shipmates and his daily interactions with them, creating an interesting daily vlog series featuring several unique characters.

4) Akitaru Obi (Fire Force)

Akitaru Obi is one of the anime characters who is perfect as an influencer (Image via David Production)

Welcome to Fire Force's Akitaru Obi's fitness and motivation club. Being one of the series' most respected and loved characters, Obi has a knack for fitness and exercise, always keeping himself in top shape. The Company 8's captain would likely release fitness vlogs, occasionally featuring his subordinates in them.

Apart from his perfect physique, Obi is also very charismatic and well-rehearsed in the art of reaching people, making him a perfect motivator. With his ecstatic yet composed personality, Obi would inspire and influence the younger viewers into the world of fitness.

5) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might would be one of the perfect anime characters as an influencer (Image via Bones)

Toshinori Yagi, popularly known as All Might from My Hero Academia, is born to be a viral social media influencer. While keeping aside all his incredible feats from the series, All Might's personality automatically brings a smile to everyone's face while being a household name.

Putting on an action camera, filming his duties as a hero is enough for him to go viral. Moreover, his righteous and charismatic personality will be a key to his success as an internet sensation, influencing and drawing in millions of views and reactions from his worldwide fanbase.

6) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo would be one of the perfect anime characters as an influencer (Image via Mappa)

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen was built for the social media influencer life. With his charming and charismatic attitude and a face loved by everyone, Gojo will likely take over any social media platform he chooses to post on within a few hours.

He also shows a comedic side to himself, which is likable to several fans and will contribute to his viral content. He will likely post daily vlogs about himself, considering how much self-love was shown in giving himself throughout the series.

7) Ritsu Tainaka (K-On!)

Ritsu would be one of the perfect anime characters as an influencer (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Releasing video tutorials on drumming lessons and song covers, Ritsu Tainaka from K-On! will become one of the most influential music vloggers upon joining the social media platforms. Her profile will also feature the Ho-kago Tea Time band's performance now and then.

Apart from her influence on music and drumming, Ritsu's fun-loving and jester personality will also make her vlogs and posts more interesting, drawing in more views and fans. An occasional joke now and then in her videos will play to her popularity.

8) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto/Naruto: Shippuden)

Naruto would be one of the anime characters perfectly fit as an influencer (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki from the Naruto series would rock the social media life as one of the top everyday life and motivational vloggers. With his funny and charismatic attitude, he would attract the fans and become a sensation within a few days. An occasional Ichiraku Ramen review can also be expected.

From 100% authentic content with several iconic catchphrases, his content would be unique and original, contributing to his popularity and often viral moments on social media. Naruto's likability by others and his personality are just another added quality bonus to popularizing his content.

9) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Rengoku would be one of the anime characters perfect as an influencer (Image via Ufotable)

With an iconic heartwarming smile, Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer would become a successful motivation and Kendo vlogger with several beneficial tutorials and an attitude that reaches out to fans effortlessly. While being a master in swordsmanship, Rengoku has a strong, optimistic attitude that would influence and motivate the viewers.

Rengoku also has a strong, righteous moral compass that would also work in his favor in shaping the youth with his videos, raising his popularity among them. He will also likely be popular among fans seeking motivation whenever they feel low, because of his overly positive attitude.

10) Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Chika would be one of the perfect anime characters to become an influencer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The bubbly and eccentric girl, Chika Fujiwara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War, is one of the characters known for always having a smile on her face. Often coming up with strange yet fun activities with her fellow school council members, she would likely post those activities on social media sites, as a daily lifestyle vlogger.

Her casual and childish antics will also contribute to raising her popularity among fans. With her obsession with love and anything to do with love, as seen in the series, Chika will also occasionally release motivational videos on the same now and then.

Final thought

The idea of anime characters becoming social media influencers is both creative and uniquely creates an amalgamation of both their personality traits and activities. While this article covers ten such characters who'd become great influencers if they wanted to, there are several others like these mentioned individuals out there.

While there are several others already present who could not be covered in this list, with the ever-evolving anime industry, more anime characters are surely to present themselves in the future for the fans to look out for.

