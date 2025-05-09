What is an Infernal in Fire Force? Explained

The Infernals are a key part of David Production's Fire Force series, playing an essential role in the narrative. The entire story revolves around the concept of Infernals and their existence in the series, as the main protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe, alongside several Special Fire Force Companies, fights against them.

This article focuses on everything there is to know about the Infernals—an outcome of the Infernalization process—from the Fire Force series, including how they came into existence and the different types of Infernals in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Fire Force anime and manga series.

The origins of an Infernal in the Fire Force series

As explained in the Fire Force series, the Infernals are human beings who are affected by the Spontaneous Human Combustion (SHC) phenomenon. This phenomenon causes their bodies to ignite from within and constantly burn, transforming them into misshapen, fiery, charcoal-like monsters. The individuals who become Infernals are constantly in pain due to the constant burning.

The origins of Infernals can be traced back to the realm of Adolla, an alternate plane that is subconsciously connected to mankind. Each individual has a doppelganger, an alternative version of them, situated in the Adolla, who is born by the same concept as mankind. These dopplegangers are the counterparts of human beings. The SHC occurs when the doppelgangers enter their human counterparts.

Due to the pain they experience from constantly burning, the Infernals lose all sense of reason and are unable to think straight, causing them to go on a rampage. However, it was also shown that some Infernals gradually gain their consciousness, as seen with Tempe and his followers.

While these are natural occurrences, the members of the White Clad have been shown to artificially cause SHC, implanting individuals with special bugs that originate from Adolla. This is part of their master plan to repeat the events of the Great Cataclysm.

The different types of Infernal in Fire Force

A Demon Infernal as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Production)

The Infernals are known to vary in different shapes and sizes individually. While some are bulky and big, others are long and lanky. However, despite their difference in strength and appearance, they all share the same resemblance to charcoal-like figures enveloped in flames.

Regular Infernal

These are the basic categories of Infernals who have dark charcoaled skin and are enveloped in fire. While typically mindless, they retain the strong desires and personal connections they had when they were humans, influencing their behavior. While powerful and dangerous, the Infernals can be controlled to some extent.

Demon Infernal

The Demon Infernals are much stronger than the Regular Infernals, having more power and durable bodies that can only be damaged with extremely strong pyrokinetic attacks. Their appearance can be distinguished by their iconic horns on top of their head.

Sentient Infernal

A Sentient Infernal from the Fire Force anime (Image via David Production)

Transformed into an Infernal while having a strong willpower and attachment to life, the Sentient Infernals retain their self-awareness, which may differ individually. These Infernals have control over their flames and can release them at will. They also exhibit the unique ability of being able to talk and communicate. Both Regular and Demon Infernals can become a Sentient Infernal.

Artificial Infernal

Unlike the naturally occurring Infernals, the Artificial Infernals are created using human involvement, specifically the White Clad, using the bugs from Adolla. Apart from these, the Artificial Infernals are also shown to have been created by Ritsu using her Necro Pyro ability. The Infernals with multiple cores and immense size are also artificially made.

Great Infernal

Using the Necro Pyro ability, the White Clad's leader of the Knight of the Purple Smoke, Ritsu, merged several corpses with an Infernal to create the Great Infernal, also known as the Giant Infernal. The power and strength of the Infernal depend on the base it was merged with.

Titanic Infernal

The Titanic Infernal appeared in the Fire Force manga during the prelude to the second Great Cataclysm. It is an enormous Infernal born from one of the gigantic Stone Pillars appearing on Tokyo's coast. Known to have the most firepower compared to other types of Infernals, once defeated, their ashes join together with the Stone Pillar they were born from.

Final thoughts

The Infernals play a key role in the narrative of the Fire Force series, creating both tragic and villainous outlooks for the series' major characters. They are also the key for the White Clad to carry out their master plan.

With the ongoing third season of the anime, further exploration of the Infernals and their origins can be expected as the series progresses. Additionally, the revelation of several other types of Infernals is yet to be shown.

