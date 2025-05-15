  • home icon
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Joseph Brogan
Modified May 15, 2025 23:30 GMT
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 release date and time (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 release date and time (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 is set to release on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. Following the introduction of the Roppo Ichiza in the previous episode, fans can expect to learn more about the group and their apparent enemies who were pursuing Shizuka Narita.

While fans have no way of knowing the episode's exact events prior to its official release, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 at least has officially confirmed release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 should further introduce and develop the Roppo Ichiza (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 should further introduce and develop the Roppo Ichiza (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 23, 2025. Most international fans can a release sometime on May 22 locally instead. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones

Local date and time

Pacific Standard Time

8:26AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

11:26AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

British Summer Time

4:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Central European Summer Time

5:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Indian Standard Time

8:56PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Philippine Standard Time

11:26PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Japanese Standard Time

12:26AM, Friday, May 23, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

12:56AM, Friday, May 23, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 should also explain who was chasing Shizuka and why (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 should also explain who was chasing Shizuka and why (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. The series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 began with Haruka Sakura, Hayato Suo, and Akihiko Nirei heading to meet up with Tasuku Tsubakino. On the way, Sakura asked Nirei what the bandages on his face were for, but he and Suo were secretive about it. They then entered the red light district area known as Keisei Street. While they thought they were mistaken at first, this was indeed where Tsubakino directed them. Along the way, they ran into a girl running from thugs.

Sakura decided to stand up for the girl, starting a fight. He tried getting Suo to protect Nirei and the girl, but the latter promised he would protect himself and her. Sakura decided to trust him, which proved to be the right choice as Nirei even defeated one of the enemies. A flashback likewise revealed Suo had begun training him so he could be even more useful to Sakura. In the present, the final enemies fell, prompting them to ask the girl for information.

Suddenly, someone else attacked them, which turned out to be the girl’s friend Kanji Nakamura who mistook them as her pursuers. She introduced her as Shizuka Narita, a singer at the bar he works at. He also introduced himself as the leader of the Roppo Ichiza, a fighting team who used to clash with Furin, as their members gathered. The episode ended with the reveal that Tsubakino knew Shizuka and Kanji through working at the bar, where Sakura and co headed.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 (speculative)

Given the emphasis on Tsubakino’s personal relationship with Shizuka, Kanji, and the Roppo Ichiza, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 should see some context on the group be given. This should include who was chasing after Shizuka and why they were chasing her. In turn, Tsubakino and Sakura will likely volunteer to help out as the present Furin leaders.

Season 2 episode 8 should see the group object to this at first, prompting a fairly lengthy explanation about their history with these specific enemies. However, the episode will likely end with this only firing up Tsubakino, Sakura, and the others more to the point where they want to get Hajime Umemiya and others involved.

