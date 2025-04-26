Wind Breaker season 2's latest antagonist, the KEEL gang, was nothing special, given how it was just a couple of brats. However, the future would see the introduction of an antagonist that fits the definition of evil, and one of them is Yamato Endo, who was a member of Furin High before becoming a part of Noroshi. However, why did he leave Furin High to start with?

As stated by Umemiya, Endo left Furin High because he grew bored with the peaceful environment. He later formed the Noroshi group with Chika Takiishi as the leader and returned to Furin as its most dangerous enemies. Endo's respect for Takiishi was also one of the reasons why he left Furin, as he wanted to follow his idol in whatever he did.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Wind Breaker: Explaining the reason why Yamato Endo left Furin High and formed Noroshi

Yamato Endo as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Yamato Endo is one of the main antagonists of Wind Breaker and one of the central antagonists of the manga's longest arc, the Noroshi Arc. Endo's first appearance was teased at the end of the KEEL Arc, where he used another gang's persona to test whether the new generation of Furin High was strong enough to fight him.

The antagonist made his first appearance during the Roppo-Ichiza / Gravel Arc after Sakura and company took care of their enemies. Endo's appearance was enough to intimidate the majority of Bofurin members. However, Endo only visited to declare war against Bofurin, aiming to return Furin High to its old days, where everyone fought, instead of looking for peaceful options.

His first appearance was followed by the Umemiya Backstory Arc, where Endo's origins were detailed. Just like Hajime Umemiya, Yamato Endo joined Furin High when it was known as a school of violent thugs who were only good at fighting. Both Umemiya and Endo joined the atmosphere but did things differently.

Endo as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Where Umemiya took people under him who shared the philosophy of peace, Endo fought the strongest students, building his reputation as the strongest delinquent of Wind Breaker's Furin High. He then gave the throne of the King of Chika Takiishi, the person Endo had admired since childhood, as Furin's reputation got worse.

However, once the Four Heavenly Kings assembled, marking the formation of Bofurin, the school's reputation started changing. Slowly, the thugs went down, and peace started to prevail. However, among all this, 'Umemiya vs Takiishi' was the only showdown that never concluded. Eventually, Takiishi grew tired of Furin's changing image and left.

Takiishi and Endo as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

This was followed by the exit of Endo and his followers, as Furin was now filled with delinquents who helped the people of Makochi. As claimed by Umemiya while he was telling his subordinates about Endo, the Bofurin leader claimed that Endo and his subordinates grew tired of Furin's new identity as a 'peaceful' school, which prompted them to leave.

However, another reason for Yamato Endo's exit was Takiishi, as the former wanted to follow his admiration until the end. So, after leaving Furin, Endo formed the Noroshi group, making Takiishi its king. As there weren't any confrontations where Takiishi could entertain himself, as he was too strong, Endo declared war against Bofurin to make Takiishi enjoy a last showdown with Hajime Umemiya.

