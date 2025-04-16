Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 preview confirms the conclusion of KEEL Arc

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 released its preview synopsis and images via the series' official X handle and website. As hinted in the previous installment's conclusion, the next season was supposed to close the current ongoing arc that started in season 1, the KEEL Arc.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 preview synopsis has now confirmed the arc's conclusion with a heartfelt conversation between the Furin Boys. After giving Nagato the hope to live with his head high, Bofurin leaves KEEL's base with Sakura carrying Nirei on his back. As everyone travels back to Furin High, Nirei wakes up. When Sakura and the Furin Boys have a conversation with Nirei, Kaji's expressions showcase his disgust for KEEL.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 preview: The KEEL Arc's conclusion brings the Bofurin boys closer

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3, titled Re: Start, commences with where the anime left off in the previous installment. Sakura and the Furin Boys make Nagato realize his importance in the eyes of his loved ones.

After a very deep conversation, everyone leaves KEEL's base with a perfect victory against the antagonist gang. Moreover, Sakura picks up the injured Nirei on his shoulders as the latter tries his best to fight against the gang. When they walk towards their high school with grim expressions, Nirei wakes up on Sakura's shoulders.

Ad

He is disgusted with himself as he holds his team back during the showdown with KEEL. However, as the preview states, Sakura makes sure to get his word against Nirei and make Nirei realize that he tried his best.

The other Furin Boys also tag in, ensuring that Nirei doesn't feel disgusted with himself. They console Nirei and Kaji watches them, showcasing a disgusted expression directed towards the KEEL gang who broke his juniors to this extent.

Ad

The last part of the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 preview states that the installment will be the grand climax of the KEEL Arc. The arc started in the final few episodes of season 1 and is set to conclude with season 2's third episode. However, the installment might also see the debut of a menace that is likely to give Furin Boys their worst time in the future.

Read Also: Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1: The fight against KEEL begins as Sakura and co get backup

Ad

Staff members for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 3 concludes the KEEL Arc with a heartfelt exchange between the protagonists (Image via CloverWorks)

The next installment will feature Ohashi Kazuki as the new episode's director, who will also be responsible for storyboard composition. The returning staff members include Seko Koji (scenario), Shiori Tanaka (scenario composition), and Kawakami Hiroshi (chief animation director).

Ad

The panel of animation directors for the latest installment of Wind Breaker season 2 includes Wakawa, Usui A, Komaru T, Saito, Ichihashi Y, Goda H, and Nakaguma T.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More