Wind Breaker chapter 176: Kiryu and Sakura launch a successful raid against new enemies

Wind Breaker chapter 176 was expected to continue from the conversation between Kiryu and Akari, as the former felt guilty about still being stuck in the past. However, the installment commenced with a focus on the new gang's hideout, where they were planning on kidnapping Akari. However, Kiryu appeared out of nowhere and warned them to treat Akari with respect.

However, the gang members showed arrogance, and one of them hit Kiryu, claiming that his feelings don't matter. This gave Kiryu the excuse to beat the gang members as he tried playing the nice guy. Moreover, Sakura also appeared there, volunteering to assist Kiryu. After a hardcore fight, Sakura and Kiryu took care of the gang members.

Wind Breaker chapter 176: Kiryu raids the new gang's hideout for his sister's well-being as Sakura assists him for a perfect win

Wind Breaker chapter 176, titled A Cherished Person, commenced with a focus on the new gang's hideout. The glasses boy talked to his friends about Akari's innocence, claiming to have kidnapped her after her shift ended. The gang was adamant about kidnapping Akari because they wanted to rob her of her innocence.

As they were about to leave, a voice echoed around the hideout. This voice belonged to Kiryu, who made a sneaky entrance into the hideout. He started by introducing himself as Akari's brother, claiming that her sister was precious to him. So, he gave them a light warning by requesting the gang members treat Akari with respect.

Sadly, one of the gang members jumped in and hit Kiryu, blatantly claiming that Kiryu's feelings didn't matter because they could do anything to both Kiryu and Akari. Kiryu, who stood up with a big smile after receiving a blow, was now ready to heartlessly fight against the new gang, as his warning didn't work on them.

As their battle was about to commence, Wind Breaker chapter 176 saw Sakura pop out behind Sakura. The male protagonist volunteered to assist Kiryu in his fight against the new gang, as he was also disgusted by the gang's ultimate motives regarding Akari. One of the gang members tried talking down to Sakura, but the male protagonist, with a disgusted face, ignored the gang member.

This provoked the gang member, as Wind Breaker chapter 176 saw a heated showdown between two Bofurin members and an entire gang. As expected, the fight was entirely one-sided towards the Bofurin members, who obliterated the gang members without holding back.

Wind Breaker chapter 176 focused on Sakura, who was fighting without expression due to his disgust towards the gang members planning to kidnap Akari. Kiryu, on the other hand, used the same fighting style as he did with Sakura when everyone returned to Furin High after their break.

Wind Breaker chapter 176 ended with Kiryu and Sakura standing proudly before the entire gang lying, defeated, on the ground. Wind Breaker chapter 176 ended with a focus on Kiryu, claiming that this was the fighting style of Bofurin, who would take care of anyone trying to commit a crime.

